Best Grau Loadout For COD Warzone: Here Are Efficient Loadouts For The Assault Rifle

COD Warzone has been one of the most played games of the Call Of Duty franchise. This is because of their battle royale that allows the players to play live online. But recently, the players have had a number of questions regarding the game. We have picked some of the most asked questions and have answered them.

Best Grau loadout in COD Warzone

The players have been asking for the best loadout to use in COD Warzone. Some have also stuck to specific questions like what is the best grau loadout? This is an assault gun which is considered as one of the easiest to handle guns in COD Warzone. It has also become a go-to assault rifle because of its increasing popularity amongst the players. But the loadout of the gun depends on your type of gameplay. Here are some of the best grau loadouts in COD Warzone.

Source: BennyCentral Youtube

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel

Grip: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Laser: Tac Laser

OR

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus 26.4" Archangel

Optic: Merc Thermal Optic

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

Secondary Weapon: Handgun

Perks: Cold-blooded, Ghost, Tracker and Throwables

Lethal: Claymore

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

More about COD Warzone

Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The game has been created by Infinity Ward and Raven Software and has been published by Activision.

Realism Battle Royale in Call Of Duty Warzone is a mode where the player’s HUD is limited. HUD is the short form of Heads-up Display which is the term given to the screen viewed by the player of a first-person shooter game. The Realism Battle Royale mode in Call Of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare also has given its players the ability to deal with more significant headshot damage. It’s almost similar to the regular BR Quads but with the activities are intended to be a lot more realistic which in turn makes the game much more intense than it already is.

The makers also introduced a set of new rules to play for the latest, Realism Battle Royale update for the game. They have decided to add new rules to make the game more realistic and exciting. According to the developers, this will help the players to travel through travel the map and play the game in a more restricted manner. Here are the new rules:

Increased headshot damage

Limited HUD.

No map on the main player screen. It must be right up, which will block a player's view.

Teammates won't be seen on screen but only on the map.brou

