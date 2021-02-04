Cold War 1.11 Patch Notes Revealed: Activision To Add A New Firebase Z Map

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One is going to get even more interesting as the new Cold War update 1.11 drops. This new patch offers an insight into what's new in the game and believe or not, there's a lot. Other than the playlist update, players can see the mentioning of a new map called the Firebase Z which we believe may unfold many intriguing secrets. Also, the new update brings back the Tombstone but not with the old buffs. So, if you have been wondering about Cold War 1.11 patch notes, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Cold War 1.11 Patch Notes

ZOMBIES

Maps Firebase Z [NEW] New "Firebase Z" map now available via Endless and Round 20 playlists for all players. Die Maschine Players can now complete the full Omega Intel collection in “Die Maschine.” Addressed an issue on "Die Maschine" that rarely positioned players outside of the map when teleporting from the Dark Aether. Express (Onslaught - PS4/PS5) Express now available in Onslaught on PlayStation.

Featured Playlists Firebase Z Endless [NEW] Firebase Z Round 20 [NEW] Dead Ops Arcade Solo Advanced Start [NEW] Onslaught Express [NEW] (PS4/PS5)

Perks Tombstone Soda [NEW] Tombstone Soda Perk now available in "Firebase Z" and via Der Wunderfizz in "Die Maschine." Quick Revive Addressed an issue that prevented Quick Revive from reducing the time it takes to regenerate to full health.

Support Napalm Strike [NEW] Napalm Strike now available as Support in Zombies. Artillery [NEW] Artillery now available as Support in Zombies Self-Revive The Self-Revive will now only drop if a player in the game can equip it Capped the maximum amount of Self-Revives that can drop in a game to the total number of players in the game. Sentry Turret Addressed an issue that allowed duplicating the Sentry Turret support item.



Weapons Assault Rifles Increased critical hit damage on all assault rifles. Increased max ammo stock on all assault rifles.

Submachine Guns Increased critical hit damage on all SMGs. Increased max ammo stock on all SMGs.

Shotguns Increased base damage on the Streetsweeper shotgun. Increased range of the Streetsweeper shotgun.

Blueprints Addressed an issue that prevented attachments from appearing on the "Western Justice" Weapon Blueprint.

Armor Level 1 Armor will now replace the first Armor Shard drop in a game when no players have Armor.

Ammo Mods Cryofreeze Reduced Cryofreeze cooldown from 3 seconds to 1 second to make it a more dependable method of slowing enemies.

Challenges Added new "Requiem Advancement” category of Challenges for future additions. Added first set of six new Requiem Advancement Challenges: "Firebase Z Report." Added new Dark Ops Challenge for “Firebase Z.”



Dead Ops Arcade 3 Solo Advanced Start [NEW] New private playlist available for Solo players. Allows players to start at their highest arena checkpoint reached in Solo mode. No stats or challenges are recorded, but achievements can be completed, including "Reunited with Fidolina." Gameplay Added new pickup item: Divine Shield Potion – Grants player Divine Shield buff that allows player to absorb one damage event (30 min. expiration). Added new key spawn locations: Added to the high road tunnel route. Added a 1.5-second damage shield on player while in First Person when damage occurs. Made slight adjustment to multiplier progression. Auto-life donation now begins automatically after Round 64. The player with the highest lives to spare will now donate to downed teammates with a cooldown of 120 seconds. Addressed an issue where the player's shield was active even though effect was not visible. Addressed an issue that prevented extra lives from being awarded at expected score thresholds. Various gameplay bug fixes related to Fated Chicken disappearance, control bindings when exiting vehicles, unwanted deaths associated with traps, invisible electrical poles, missile turrets killing players, etc. Enemies and Friendly AI Greatly reduced Spider melee range. Removed Skeleton boss from arena spawning. Removed Demons from arena spawning. Reduced Megaton melee distance. Reduced Megaton arena spawn rate after Round 64. Reduced Megaton health in arena. Megaton Orb weapon is no longer a one-hit kill in arena. After Round 64, enemy target selection behaviour is now weighted entirely toward proximity. Increased friendly skeleton horde health, enemy quantity, time duration, and weapon damage. Addressed an issue where melee damage caused by a friendly skeleton guardian was not registering against enemies. Addressed an issue where zombies could speed up while under the clock time slowdown effect. Addressed an issue where explosive damage vs. Spider / Meatball enemies did not register correctly. Addressed an issue where Spider enemies would not show up on radar. Addressed an issue that allowed the Gladiator "Marauder" enemy to melee kill the player when it wasn’t facing the appropriate direction. Addressed an issue where the Margwa was not dropping loot when killed. Fates Divine Chalice fated players now earn extra life 37.5% faster than standard players at every 125,000 points. Divine Chalice fated users now respawn with temporary vitality buff. Divine Shield fated players now respawn with Divine Shield buff. After Round 64, when a Divine Shield fated player picks up a nuke drop, all players will now be granted a nuke. Friendship fated player chickens now last 25% longer. The Golden Chicken associated with Friendship Fate now periodically produces eggs in arena. After Round 64, the Golden Chicken associated with Friendship Fate will now have permanently upgraded weaponry. Addressed an issue that could prevent players from collecting a Fate in the Room of Fate when the room timed out (i.e. grabbing a Fate Rock with less than 4 seconds before the room expired). Visuals Added lighting in the Room of Fate above Fate Rock pedestals five and six. Addressed an issue with various particle effects having visibility issues. Addressed an issue that could prevent the player’s selected character skin from showing up correctly. Weapons Addressed an issue with the shotgun pickup that could cause it to initially begin firing slowly before speeding up. Stability Added various crash fixes. General Added various exploit fixes. Added new camera mode: Extra High. Addressed an issue where the player was not able to use the flashlight in First Person. Addressed an issue with some collision in the Water Temple arena. Addressed an issue in split-screen mode where players would enter The Wild in shared viewport mode.



