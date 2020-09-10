Cold War Zombies Teaser Promises A Gory And Exciting Gameplay

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War may have been subjected to the most number of leaks there have been for a game in a while but that hasn't stopped from Activision from bringing in unexpected additions to the game. A new teaser for the multiplayer gameplay of COD Black Ops Cold war was revealed recently which also gave players a look at the zombie mode. The zombies are unveiled at the very end of the trailer which almost looks like a post-credit scene from a mainstream film. Check out the trailer below:

COD: Black Ops Cold War trailer

In the trailer, after the beta release date for the game is released, viewers are treated with a 10-second long cutscene from the game revealing zombies. The screen turns static first then showcases a staircase which is laced with graffitis. Viewers see the shaking hands of a player who is holding a gun and breathing heavily. A horde of zombies is first revealed when the player holding the gun pans the light down and they're attacked by one zombie before the screen cuts to red.

Activision had teased the inclusion of zombies in the game back in August. An official press release had revealed that the game will include 'all-new co-operative' gameplay which will include zombies. While the game developer company has not revealed how zombies will be a part of the game, the teaser showcased a similar graffiti-covered staircase which was similar to the Trazit map.

Still from: Black Ops Cold War - Multiplayer Reveal Trailer (YouTube)

While Activision has not revealed how and if zombies will actually play a pivotal part in the game, it is visible that the man-eating creatures have been designed to look the best in the series. But on the other hand, the quick jump cut scene has also showcased that the zombies this time around will not be slow walkers but sprinters which gives the game extra intensity. While the reason for zombies being present in the game is wildly unknown. There are still months to go before the game actually launches. Thus, it can be expected that Activision releases a few more glimpses of the game as time goes by. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will release on November 13, 2020, for the current-gen and next-gen consoles.

