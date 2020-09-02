Is Call Of Duty Mobile Banned In India? Check Out 118 Chinese Apps That Were Banned

On September 2, 2020, the Indian government banned 118 more Chinese apps including PUBG. Now, the question that has been bothering many people is -- Is Call of Duty Mobile banned in India? Read on to know:

Is Call of Duty Mobile Banned In India?

Call of Duty was launched last October and it is the only other game that is giving tough competition to PUBG. Even though PUBG mobile is now banned, players can still have fun in COD Mobile which saw one of the largest numbers of downloads (250 million) by June 2020. Just like PUBG Mobile, 100 players jump on to a familiar battlefield with identifiable guns and characters. Surprisingly, there is no Call of Duty mobile ban news, which is also developed by Tencent Games.

Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India



PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Asian News International Tweeted today that among the 118 Chinese apps banned, games like PUBG and Rules of Survival were also included.

India Bans PUBG

PUBG Mobile is known to be one of the best online survival games with more than 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. It allows mobile gamers to enter into a battle arena and survive till the end. The craze to earn a Winner Winner Chicken Dinner is something that has made this game one of the best in the genre.

In the previous ban, 47 Chinese apps were totally banned but 250 or more apps including PUBG Mobile were under review. Now the government released a new list of 118 mobile apps that are banned in India just like the previous 47 apps. The battle royale game PUBG made by developers from China, known as Tencent Games, has been finally banned now. PUBG is the most popular mobile game in the country and has more than 175 million downloads. Especially in India, the lovers of this game will have a hard time due to this ban but there are plenty of alternatives like Fortnite mobile, COD mobile, Garena Free Fire, and more.

Chinese Apps Banned: 118 apps that are now banned

Promo Image Credits: Activision

Image Credits: ANI Twitter