Crash Bandicoot 4 Release Time And Date; Know All Details Here

Crash Bandicoot is one of the most iconic games of sony. It first made an appearance on the Playstation 1 and has made an appearance on every next console since. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time is the latest installment to the franchise and is going to come to PS4 and Xbox One. Crash Bandicoot 4 is going to be a sequel to their 20-year-old game Crash Bandicoot 3 and that's why the name, "It's about time". The game will be available on PS4 and Xbox One X.

Crash Bandicoot release time and release date

The release of the game is just around the corner. Crash Bandicoot is set to hit the stores on October 2nd. None of the platforms have provided any information on the official release time of the game. Players have been anticipating its launch since it was announced, and they cannot wait to get their hands on it.

Crash Bandicoot 4 Pre-order bonuses

Although the launch of the game is very close, players can still pre-order the game and receive the preorder bonuses that the game provides. Firstly, the player will be able to access the game's demo that was released earlier in September and warm-up for the official release of the game. Pre-ordering the game also gifts the players with "Totally Tubular" skins for Crash and Coco, these are the characters the players are going to play as.

Purchasing the game will also gift the players with another set of skins. The 'Marsupus Erectus' and 'Serious Upgrade' skins will be available for Crash and Coco. It can be beneficial for the players to get on their feet and pre-order the game before it officially releases to enjoy the bonuses. These skins will be available first on the PS4 and later on the Xbox One.

More on "Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time"

The players are going to get to play a sequel for a game they have been waiting for around two decades. Crash Bandicoot was a revolutionary game in the earlier console and has set a very high mark in the gaming industry. The game has Crash and Coco playing as the protagonists. The antagonists of the games are Neo Cortex and N.Tropy. The antagonists are plotting an attack on the whole multiverse and the responsibility of saving the world now falls on Crash and Coco, the saviour marsupials. They will have to reunite the 4 Quantum Masks to bend the fabrics of reality.

Promo image source: Crash bandicoot twitter handle