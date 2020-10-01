Fortnite Halloween Skins; Learn About The New Skins Coming To Fortnite This Spooky Season

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has been an absolute success. Players from all around the world have loved and appreciated the work done by Fortnite in its latest season. Fortnite absolutely jam-packed the whole season with substantial content for the players. From skins to new POI’s to new mythic weapons, Fortnite has done it all. The icing on the cake was that the season was Marvel-themed so many players got to play as one of Marvel’s Greatest.

Cosmetics have always been a focal point for Fortnite. Over the years, they have added a vast amount of skins and other cosmetics to the game. These cosmetics have been an integral part of the game. Fortnite has shown that the players will be receiving new Halloween-themed cosmetics too.

Fortnite Halloween Skins

Fortnite understands the love that people have for the spooky festival. It has followed the spooky theme and integrated it into its game previously. Not much information has been provided by Epic officially about what exactly are the new skins and cosmetics that will be coming to Fortnite this festive season. Leakers believe that Victoria Saint and Sagan will be the two new skins that will be coming to Fortnite this Halloween. Other confirmed skins and cosmetics are:

Fortnite Halloween skins:

Hay man

Straw Ops

Dark Bomber

Maven

Bullseye

Fortnite Halloween Back Bling:

Hay Nest

Birdhovel

Dark Bag

Fortnite Halloween Harvesting Tools

Harvester

Thunder Crash

Fortnite Halloween Gliders

Field Wraith

Dark Glyph

Fortnite Halloween Weapon Wraps

Straw Stuffed Wrap

Rainbow Rodeo Wrap

Fortnite 3rd Birthday Gift Boxes and More

Players will also be able to get gift boxes for the third birthday which would include epic or legendary items. The loot would consist of weapons and consumables. Fortnite will also bring back the birthday-themed bus that would play birthday songs for the whole Fortnite Birthday week while starting at every new match. Cake spawns will also be introduced with Gift box spawns. Fortnite’s Birthday is on the 26th of September and that whole week should be focused on Fortnite 3rd Birthday party. The loot from the gift boxes include:

Weapon Loot

LMG (Epic): Spawn chance 9.09%

Combat Shotgun (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Charge Shotgun (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Revolver (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Tactical Submachine Gun (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Scoped Assault Rifle (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Rocket Launcher (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Pump Shotgun (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Assault Rifle (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Burst Assault Rifle (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Consumables Loot

Medkit (Uncommon): Spawn Chance 25.00%

Small Shield Potion (Uncommon): Spawn Chance 32.50%

Shield Potion (Rare): Spawn Chance 32.50%

Bandage Bazooka (Epic): Spawn Chance 10.00%

Promo image source: Fortnite Twitter Handle