Crash Bandicoot 4 Reveal: Trailer, Release Date, Price And Pre-orders

The Crash Bandicoot series is finally set to get its much-awaited modern sequel which is not a remaster nor does it involve any kind of racing. Toys for Bob and Activision have announced that they are set to unveil Crash Bandicoot 4, subtitled ‘It’s About Time.’ Ahead of the official announcement, Activision also sent out a puzzle to select media that offered a new Quantum Mask. The game was first leaked by Taiwanese rating board.

Crash Bandicoot 4 reveal

Crash Bandicoot 4 will be a sequel to the original mainline game in the trilogy that capped with the Crash Bandicoot: Warped back in 1998. On June 22, the company unveiled the upcoming title at its reveal event.

Crash Bandicoot 4 trailer

After the reveal event, the company dropped the official trailer of Crash Bandicoot 4 and also confirmed a release date for the video game. Here's the game trailer if you missed it.

Crash Bandicoot 4 release date

The follow-up to the classic Crash trilogy is set to release on October 2. The game will be available only on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles at launch. As of right now, there is no official word if the game will get a PC release; however, Activision has stated that it is evaluating additional platforms for the title.

Crash Bandicoot 4 game modes

When the game is released in October, users will get an option where they will be able to switch between Retro Mode and Modern Mode in the game. The Modern Mode will have a feature which will allow players to restart the game from a checkout whenever they die. As for the Retro Mode, it will have the old-school setup. Players will have only a limited number of lives, where they will have to gather Wumpa Fruit to earn more lives. When a user exhausts all the lives, they will get a 'Game Over' screen and they will have to start the level all over from where they started.

Crash Bandicoot 4 price and pre-orders

Crash Bandicoot 4 can be purchased for $59.99. Pre-orders for the game are currently available where digital purchases will also include the Totally Tubular Skins for Crash and Coco. The offer is available at launch.

Image credits: Crash Bandicoot