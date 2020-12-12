Cyberpunk 2077 Spoilers And Romance Options: Know All About The Ending Of The Game

Cyberpunk 2077 is a 2020 action role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt. It was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One on 10 December 2020, and will come out for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2021. Here in this article, you will know about some of the main spoilers and Cyberpunk 2077 story line.

Cyberpunk 2077 Spoilers

There is a total of two sides to the ending of Cyberpunk 207. One ending is known as The finale - which means the final missions, and the second ending is known as an epilogue. The epilogue that the player gets is also going to be decided by the type of finale he gets, but the choices made after the completion of the final mission will also be taken into account.

The player will be presented with four final ending missions in Cyberpunk 2077. Only one of them will be open to the player by default, but the more number of side missions you complete, the more there will be chances of getting final missions.

Now when all that is over and you finish the final mission, the number of epilogue stories that you can experience is four. These are not going to be exclusive to one given path. In this game, most of the endings can turn into two epilogues. This will be totally based on a choice that you make during the final mission. Additionally, there will also be a bonus ending that will not involve a final mission at all

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance Options

There are three romance options available in Cyberpunk 2077. A player will not be able to romance all three of them in one playthrough, but for every gender of V that you select, you can romance two of them.

Judy Alvarez - Only romanceable by a V with a feminine body type and voice tone

Panam Palmer - Only romanceable by a V with a male body type

River Ward - Only romanceable by a V with a female body type

Kerry - Only romanceable with a V with a masculine voice and body type

Cyberpunk 2077 leaks were out a few days before its release on 10th December, and some of these characters were shown in 20-minute gameplay footage. One more thing to keep an eye out for is the multiplayer versions which will come sometime in the future but the exact date of release is not revealed yet.

