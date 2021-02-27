Destiny 2 Players Can Now Play A 12 Men Raid Because Of This Glitch: See How

Destiny 2 has been one of the most played games released by Bungie. The makers have been adding a lot of new changes to their game. Thus the players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. To help you guys out, we have listed all the information we have about it. Read more

Also Read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Feb 19 To Feb 23: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

Also Read | Destiny 2 The Witch Queen: When Is The Witch Queen Expansion Coming Out? Know Here

Destiny 2 glitch 12 men glitch

The players have recently been asking questions like how to get the 12 men raid glitch in the game. Well, this is because the players saw this irregularity and are trying to know why it is happening. We have managed to gather some information about the same and get it right here. So we have managed to list our guide that could answer your questions like how to get the 12 men raid glitch in Destiny 2. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into a complete guide for Destiny 2.

In order to experience this 12 men raid glitch, you will need two fireteams. The first team should be full with 6 players, and the second team having the rest of the fireteam members. Make all of these players join a voice chat and then ask the leader of the first fireteam to launch the Raid. Then ask the second team leader to join the game only when the launch timer reaches two seconds. This needs to be done precisely and might take a could of tries at first. But if done properly you will see all the 12 players being spawned next to each other. After seeing a number of replies on this Destiny 2 glitch, it is certain that the makers might fix this in an upcoming update. No official statement has been made about the same.

More about Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a popular free to play game that has been developed by Bungie. This game was initially released just for gaming consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, 2017. But later in the same year, the makers decided to release the game for Microsoft Windows on October 24, 2017. After being released in 2017, the game is still played by a huge number of people all over the globe. The makers, Bengie are also known for making a number of other popular games including Halo Myth, Oni and many more. Here are all the games released by Bungie.

1991: Operation: Desert Storm

1992: Minotaur: The Labyrinths of Crete

1993: Pathways into Darkness

1994: Marathon

1995: Marathon 2

1996: Marathon Infinity

1997: Myth: The Fallen Lords 1998: Myth II

2001: Oni

2001: Halo

2004: Halo 2

2007: Halo 3

2009: Halo 3

2010: Halo'

Also Read | Destiny 2 Beyond Light Season 13: How To Get The Cabal Gold?

Also Read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Feb 12 To Feb 16: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?