Destiny 2 The Witch Queen: When Is The Witch Queen Expansion Coming Out? Know Here

Destiny 2's Witch Queen who is also known as Sathona, is a Hive god and sister of Xivu Arath, God of War and Oryx, the Taken King. According to the game lore, she was a progenitor of the contemporary Hive species (along with her two siblings) and was also one of its chief gods, who made a pact with the Worms of Fundament. Continue reading to know more about the Witch Queen Expansion and future season 14.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Destiny 2's next expansion, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is not going to be released in the previously scheduled year of 2021. This was announced in a new Destiny 2 update made by Joe Blackburn, who is the assistant game director. Now this expansion will launch in early 2022 and this decision was made for maintaining Bungie’s standards and while also keeping in mind the health of the entire team through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Destiny 2021 Update: The Road to The Witch Queen



During the last summer, the company had outlined the plans for the next era in Destiny 2 when they announced the full arc. This started with Beyond Light, and then it was followed by The Witch Queen and finally Lightfall. Now when the company started to scale their production on The Witch Queen last year, they made the difficult decision to move its release to early 2022.

Destiny 2 Season 14

Bungie has now announced that the Vault of Glass raid from the first Destiny is going to make its arrival in the upcoming Season 14. The start date for this Season 14 is expected to be from May 12. The current Season of the Chosen ends on this day as well. Just like other new raids, the season will start with a World's First race along with a 24-hour long Contest Mode that will limit the Power Level of fireteams. A unique title belt will be awarded to the first team who wins the race, for the players who complete these challenges after the race ends will also earn other real-world loot.

