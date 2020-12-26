Destiny 2 Xur Location: Learn Where Is Xur This Week & What Is Xur Selling

Destiny 2 is a famous multiplayer game with quite an enormous player base. Destiny 2 is a free to play game, which has expanded its player base a great deal. Destiny 2 additionally adds steady updates and fixes to the game to give new substance and smooth usefulness to the player experience. The game also adds new challenges and tasks for the players to complete and earn bonus rewards. Many have inquired about Destiny 2 Xur Location.

Destiny 2 Xur Location

Many players are asking Where is Xur this week. Xur is one of the new traders that has been added to Destiny 2. This trader arrives at specific locations for a limited amount of time. Players can reach this location and purchase some exotic weapons and armors from Xur and add that to their arsenal.

This time around, Xur will be making an appearance as the game’s Santa, bearing gifts for every player. Here is where is Xur this week, Xur can be found at the Tower Hangar behind the Dead Orbit. Players can use the fast travel option to reach this location the quickest.

Destiny 2 Xur inventory

Players can look for this location to check out What is Xur Selling. Xur Inventory can sometimes hold some of the best weapons and armor that players can find and that is why players look for the location of this trader every single time that they pop up. Here’s what is Xur selling this week for the next 3 days at the Tower Hangar behind the Dead Orbit:

D.A.R.C.I.: Exotic Sniper Rifle

Sixth Coyote: Exotic Hunter Chest Armor

Ashen Wake: Exotic Titan Gauntlets

Karnstein Armlets: Exotic Warlock Gauntlets

The Dawning Destiny 2

The Dawning is the latest event in Destiny 2. This event has a new quest called “And all to a Good Flight”. Completing this fancy new quest rewards the player with the Starfarer 7M Ship. Moving forward in the quest will allow the players to unlock more perks for this ship.

The players can also go for one more reward in Destiny 2, a brand new Fusion Rifle. This rifle is called the Legendary Glacioclasm and it boosts certain perks such as Killing Wing, Surplus, Demolitionist, Swashbuckler, Unrelenting, and more. All the Dawning 2 Quests are completed through Eva Levante who is waiting for the players at the tower.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

