Destiny 2 Bright Dusted Snowballs: Follow This Guide To Find This Item In The Game

Destiny 2 is a free-to-play online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Bungie. It was originally released as a pay to play game title in 2017 for the gaming platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows platforms. Here, you will know all about making bright dusted snowballs in the Destiny 2 update which has brought along a lot of new events.

Bright Dusted Snowballs in Destiny 2

The very first step that you need to do is start The Dawning event. This can be done by meeting up with Eva Levante.

The first ingredient is Chitin Powder. It is fairly easy to collect and you can do this by killing lots of Hive Go through the missions which include the Hive, like the Broodhold or Lost Sectors

The second ingredient is Multifaceted Flavors. Getting multi-kills is the only way to get this item.

The third and final ingredient is the Essence of Dawning. Obtain these by completing Dawning bounties and also by many other activities in the game.

Finally you can combine all three in the Holiday Oven to create a Bright Dusted Snowball.

Obtain Chitin Powder Obtained from killing Hive.

Collected Multifaceted Flavors You can get this from getting multi-kills.

Get the Essence of Dawning Rewarded to you from completing bounties and activities.

Deliver the gift to Tess.

Destiny 2 Update

Season of the Hunt Adjusted the Cryptolith Lure to allow players to charge it twice as fast. Increased Cryptolith Lure charge cap from 3 to 5. Fixed an issue that was causing players to reacquire the Cryptolith Lure every time they launched the game. Fixed an issue with the Lure exclusion description. The One for All perk is incorrectly listed as a possible roll for Corsair’s Wrath and has been corrected to the Unrelenting perk.

Activities Fixed an issue that was causing some players to be blocked from progressing the Forsaken campaign. Fixed a location where players could get out of the environment. Resolved an issue that was preventing some players from progressing past the first mission of “A Guardian Rises” in the New Light introduction quest. Fixed an issue where “Stasis Weekly Challenge” was translated incorrectly in some languages. Fixed an issue with the Lost Lament quest not progressing from Minotaurs, Hydras, and Cyclops.

Rewards Fixed an issue where deleting a character could reset some raid rewards.

Economy Adjusted destination materials exchanges with the Gunsmith to reduce the chances of materials from Vaulted destinations being required.

Combat Fixed an issue where the Freeze Tag emote was reducing incoming damage.

Abilities Penumbral Blast: Projectile range increased by 37%. Minimum distance to cast ranged melee reduced by 32%. This allows you to throw the ranged melee closer to targets. Fixed an issue with the Glacial Quake Super where the melee attack would sometimes fail to activate. Resolved an issue where players could appear to become stuck in Shiver Strike action and animation for other players.

Weapons Fixed the issue with The Lament’s Heavy air attack working when the weapon lacked ammo. Platforms Fixed an issue where PSN friends list wasn’t populating as expected. Fixed an issue with screen tearing on some consoles.



