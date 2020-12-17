Destiny 2 Dark Chocolate Motes Recipe: Learn How To Make Dark Chocolate Motes In Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a fairly popular multiplayer game with a pretty large player base. Destiny 2 has also become a free to play game, which has increased the player base a lot. Destiny 2 also adds constant updates and patches to the game to provide new content and smooth functionality of the game. The latest update of Destiny 2 has added some scrumptious dessert fun to the game. Players have been asking How to make dark chocolate motes in Destiny 2.

How to make Dark Chocolate Motes in Destiny 2?

The latest Destiny 2 update has the players looking for recipes for baked goods in the game. Eva Levante has tasked the players to become professional bakers and come up with some delicious baked goods for her. A lot of the players have been facing issues trying to make the Destiny 2 Dark Chocolate Motes. This Destiny 2 Guide will provide the players with the recipe for Destiny 2 Dark Chocolate Motes and how to gather ingredients in Destiny 2:

1 Taken Butter

1 Null Taste

15 Essence of Dawning

Here’s how the players can get the ingredients in Destiny 2:

Vex Milk: Kill Vex

Ether Cane: Kill Fallen

Cabal Oil: Kill Cabal

Chitin Powder: Kill Hive

Taken Butter: Kill Taken

Dark Ether Cane: Kill Scorn

Delicious Explosion: Kills with grenades, rocket launchers, or grenade launchers

Sharp Flavor: Kills with swords

Impossible Heat: Kills with Solar damage

Electric Flavor: Kills with Arc damage

Null Taste: Kills with Void damage

Flash of Inspiration: Generate Orbs of Light

Personal Touch: Kills with melee

Perfect Taste: Kills with precision damage

Bullet Spray: Kills with submachine guns, light machine guns, or auto rifles

Pinch of Light: Pick up Orbs of Light

Superb Texture: Super Kills

Multifaceted Flavors: Multi-Kills

Balanced Flavors: Kills with snipers, scout rifles, or bows

Essence of Dawning: Can be collected by completing any activity or by completing bounties for Eva.

The Dawning Destiny 2

The Dawning is the latest event in Destiny 2. This event has a new quest called “And all to a Good Flight”. Completing this fancy new quest rewards the player with the Starfarer 7M Ship. Moving forward in the quest will allow the players to unlock more perks for this ship.

The players can also go for one more reward in Destiny 2, a brand new Fusion Rifle. This rifle is called the Legendary Glacioclasm and it boosts certain perks such as Killing Wing, Surplus, Demolitionist, Swashbuckler, Unrelenting, and more. All the Dawning 2 Quests are completed through Eva Levante who is waiting for the players at the tower.

