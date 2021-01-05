Diablo Immortal System Requirements: Things To Know Before Downloading This Game

Diablo Immortal is an upcoming game in the Diablo series developed by NetEase and Blizzard. The game was announced in 2018 and will be available for both android and iOS users.

This is a premium mobile game that will offer exciting graphics and intense diablo immortal gameplay for mobile users. Smartphone users who love to play high-end mobile games can check this article about diablo immortal system requirements. If your device supports all the required specifications like diablo immortal size, you can enjoy the game on your mobile.

The game will not be supported over PC or laptops, so there is no need to check diablo immortal pc requirements.

Diablo immortal system requirements for mobiles

For android users, the minimum requirements are-

Operating system: Android OS 5.0 (lollipop)

Processor: Snapdragon 710 or Hisillicon Kirin 810

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Storage: 4 GB Internal space

But, to enjoy the best diablo immortal gameplay, your device must support the following specifications-

Operating system: Android OS 5.0(Lollipop) and higher

Processor: Snapdragon 855 or Hisillicon Kirin 980

GPU: Adreno 616 or ARM Mali-G52 and advanced

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 4GB Internal space

The game is also available for iOS devices. The minimum diablo immortal system requirements are-

Device: iPhone 6

Operating system: IOS 9

Storage: Internal space 4.5 GB

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: 30 FPS

The recommended specifications are-

Device: iPhone 8 or higher devices

Operating system: iOS 12 or higher

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 4.5 GB Internal space

GRAPHIS: 60 FPS

Those who are wondering about diablo immortal pc requirements may wait till diablo releases any news about the launch of the PC version of this game.

How to download this game?

The game is available on both the android play store and apps store. You can also find the diablo immortal download link on the official website Pablo mobile.

Before you start downloading, you need to check the specifications of the game and check the diablo immortal size. Your device must have 4.5 GB of internal space to play this game.

If you are downloading the game from the apps store or play store, you just need to search “diablo immortal” in the search bar and find the game. Then click on install or download and wait till the game is downloaded and installed.

Those who are opening the diablo immortal download link from the official website need to find the link for their device(iOS or Android) after choosing. Click on the link to download the apk file. Your device should allow installation from unknown sources otherwise the game won’t be downloaded. After the file is downloaded, click on install.