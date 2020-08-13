Fortnite Patch Notes: New Update Addresses Issues Related To Stability And Outfits

Epic Games recently released a mid-season Fortnite update 13.40 which added a variety of vehicles to the battle royale game. The update titled “Joy Ride” was one of the major updates of this season as it also introduced a bunch of other exciting features. However, the new update was also plagued with a number of performance issues along with certain bugs and glitches.

Most of the issues had to do with vehicle glitches or accessing the radio stations, however, they were soon patched by the developers. Epic Games has released a new patch update to address some stability issues and other glitches that have been persistent in the battle royale game.

Fortnite patch notes

What was the Fortnite update today?

Developers have announced a maintenance patch though the official Fortnite Status page for Xbox One, PS4 and Mac platforms. The patch aims to fix stability issues on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and also targets an issue on Mac where some untextured grey shades would appear on the Aquaman and Vix outfits.

We've released a maintenance patch on Xbox One and Mac. This patch addresses stability on PlayStation 4/Xbox One and the issue on Mac involving parts of the Vix and Aquaman Outfits appearing untextured grey. pic.twitter.com/79N2MKUzKs — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 12, 2020

The latest patch has gone live for Xbox One and Mac platforms, meaning users can download the update on their respective platforms right now. The Fortnite Status also mentioned that the PlayStation 4 patch will be deployed later, an exact date has not been specified.

However, this is not a major Fortnite update as it simply looks to fix some persistent issues that have been reported by players in recent weeks.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, which was released on June 17, is expected to conclude on August 26. According to data miners, the ongoing season won't be delayed and will end on the same date as specified earlier. If you check out the official website of Epic Games, the Battle Pass section states that Chapter 2, Season 3 will conclude on August 26, however, data-miners claim that it will end on August 27. Similar to Season 2, it is likely that Epic Games will have a massive end this time as well, however, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Image credits: Epic Games