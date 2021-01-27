Fallout 76 Pipe Wrench Plans: How To Get The Pipe Wrench Plan For Spread The Love Event?

Bethesda Game Studios has released the first major update for Fallout 76 this year and it focusses on bringing a number of gameplay improvements to the action RPG. The gaming studio has also introduced a new Spread the Love event which brings a bunch of exciting challenges and rewards for the fans. The challenges are now live on all platforms and they are set to run until February 16, 2021.

As part of the event, the game is offering players a new Fallout 76 Heart Wrencher skin for the Pipe Wrench. The skin is available for free and it will allow players to complete a bunch of quests, thereby unlocking new skin and consumables. Once you have the skin, you will need to get a Pipe Wrench to be able to do anything during this event. However, the game doesn't offer any details on how to obtain this item. So, let us give you a quick walkthrough of how to get a Pipe Wrench in Fallout 76.

How to get the Fallout 76 Pipe Wrench?

The first thing you need to do is claim the Heart Wrencher skin which can be found in the Atomic Shop. Just visit the in-game store and click on the skin from the weapons tab. Once you have acquired the skin, you need to get the Pipe Wrench plans by heading over to Camden Park.

This place is located towards the south-west of vault 76. After landing at the location, you can pick up the Pipe Wrench plans from different vendor bots. Players can also pick up a Pipe Wrench from behind a booth as shown in the video embedded below.

After learning the plan, you will be able to craft the Pipe Wrench by accessing your workbench. As for the Heart Wrencher skin, players can add it to their Pipe Wrench to complete the weekly event. You can craft pipe wrench if you've learned the plan.

The new Spread the Love event offers both daily and weekly challenges. Once you have obtained the new Pipe Wrench, you can start killing the enemies and complete all the available challenges. With the Heart Wrencher skin equipped, players can also get their hands on a number of special outfits.

The Fallout 76 1.49 patch update is now live on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC platforms.

