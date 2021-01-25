Hitman 3 Ending Explained: Diana Joins the Providence; Does Agent 47 Make It Out Alive?

Hitman 3 is one of the biggest releases of the year, and one of the highly-anticipated games to come out since the arrival of next-gen gaming consoles. The video game is the final entry in the Hitman trilogy and offers a dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination story. The series has certainly come a long way and the final chapter focuses on Shadow Client's battle against the Providence.

Hitman 3 ending explained

Hitman 3 starts off right where the last DLC for Hitman 2 concludes, with Constant having escaped. Lucas Grey and Agent 47 are on their way to the Spectre to find and kill the three major partners. By the time they arrive, Alexa Carlisle slips away; however, Agent 47 successfully eliminates two of the targets. Later on in the story, he manages to reach Alexa and kills her as well.

Hitman 3 Diana joins Providence and turns on Agent 47d

Meanwhile, Arthur Edwards invites Diana Burnwood to join the Providence and become a Partner, which she accepts. He also reveals that Agent 47 was the one behind the death of her parents. However, Burnwood also meets with Agent 47 and talks about their whole gameplan.

Later in the story, Diana invites Agent 47 to a party in Argentina asking him to finish two of the members of the Providence. She explains that she could become the next Constant, which will allow her to dismantle the Providence from the inside. When Agent 47 arrives at the party, Diana turns her back on him and infects him using neurotoxin, allowing members of the Constant to capture him.

Agent 47 kills Arthur Edwards

Once Agent 47 gains consciousness, he manages to escape the trap and starts killing Providence's private security members. Eventually, he finally makes his way to Edwards and kills him. One year later, Diana finally becomes The Constant and destroys all the proofs of Agent 47's crimes. Both Diana and Agent 47 decide to erase their past. As the story concludes, Agent 47 can be seen speaking to Diana on a phone suggesting that he will continue to be an assassin as there will always be some like Edwards in this world.

Image credits: Hitman 3 website