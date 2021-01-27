Smite Season 8 Patch Notes Bring A New Battle Pass, New Skins, And Conquest Map

The much-anticipated Smite Season 8 has finally released and it brings along plenty of new content for fans. The third-person multiplayer battle arena game was already loaded with content; however, the latest season has much more to offer. As part of the latest Smite update, developers have added a brand new Smite season pass, new skins, a Conquest map, and a seasonal event that is already live now. Players should note that the season has just started and there will be a bunch of new content arriving as the season progresses. The gaming company has also released the Smite Season 8 patch notes which highlights the major changes for the season.

Smite Season 8 patch notes

Here's a look at all the major changes coming with the new Smite update:

New god skins

Bunny Bomber Aphrodite

Safe Breaker Kali

Mastermind Yemoja

Heistblade Pele

Experi-Mental Baba Yaga

Walking Blight Ymir

Regal Warrior Erlang Shen

Battleship Heaven Nu Wa

Midnight Glamour Neith

Princess Sleepyhead Kumbhakarna

Grand Magus Anubis

Midgardian Macaque Hun Batz

Crash Test Janus

Pure Heart Ganesha

Season Pass 2021 – $39.99 USD, Includes the following items:

1000 Gems

Grand Magus Anubis Skin – Limited

Grand Magus Loading Screen – Limited

Tyrant Title

Provides the following for each new god in 2021 as they are released: Unlocks gods for gameplay if you do not already own the Ultimate God Pack Base recolour New Limited recolour Voice pack Wave and Clap Emotes



Bug fixes

UI

Gifting Fixed an issue where the menu would sometimes close when attempting to search for “Other Players” to send a gift to

Fixed an issue where buying a skin in the lobby would appear to make that the selected skin – but loading into the match would equip the previously selected skin before the purchase

General Gameplay

Implemented a Hotfix (Live Already) – that attempts to fix the issues where certain gods would appear to be stuck in certain animation states – for example, Serqet would appear to be repeatedly leaping. These gods were not actually firing these abilities repeatedly, it just looked like they were. This issue should be fixed already or greatly reduced in its chance of occurring.

Fixed an issue where almost any god/skin had a chance for its voice pack to become silent for a single match

Fixed an issue where it appeared to players who purchased a skin in the god lobby as though the skin was selected, until the loading screen where it would be reverted to their previously selected skin.

Clash Map Removed an unintended fog volume that was visible in the jungle areas of this mode



Gods

Danzaburou Fixed an issue where his Ability 02 – Alluring Spirits – could be canceled mid-fire without being put on cooldown Fixed an issue where level-up effects would play on Danzaburou when he is in leaf form – these will no longer play on him at that time Fixed an issue where the buff icons from his passive would sometimes not appear as intended Fixed an issue where his ult could be interrupted while CC immune and already firing

Hel Fixed an issue where Hel had unintended reduced healing while in her dark stance Fixed an issue where Decay hit FX were playing in incorrect ways on enemy gods/minions hit by the effect

Set Fixed an issue where Set’s sand clones would sometimes deal no damage when passing through enemies.

Ymir Fixed an issue where it was possible to stack 2 copies of Frostbite in some scenarios.

Awilix Fixed an issue where if Awilix was interrupted during the casting time on Suku’s Leap – she would be removed from Suku. If she did not leap, she should get another chance to leap. If she is interrupted while leaping – this ability will go on cooldown.

Aphrodite Fixed an issue where Love Birds would sometimes not hit enemies clearly in the hit area

Hera Fixed a typo in her achievement text

The Morrigan Fixed an issue where her victory/defeat animations could get out of sync



Skins

Poseidon Fixed an issue where Tidal Surge’s collision was different on the Dreadbead skin.

Nu Wa Fixed an issue where the Caustic Skies Skin would T-pose in the game client and lobby

Vulcan Fixed an issue where the Space Cadet Skin could become stuck in specific animations

Nemesis Fixed visual issues on the targeters for the Primal Vengeance and World Tour skins

Zeus Fixed an issue where the Eternal Tormenter skin would sometimes not display the orange runic circle visual element of the skin

Xing Tian Fixed an issue on the Gecko Gladiator skin where the Gecko heads could get into unintended positions

Ares Fixed an issue where the Oni skin was using the ability 1 chains sound on death – it will now play a different chains sound on death

T5 Skins Fixed an issue where these skins would have silent VGS when using “god” VGS instead of “skin” VGS

Chibi Skins Fixed an issue where these skins would not display Nike’s Laurel effects properly



Quality of Life

New Tutorial System – Role Guides

Detects your role from lobby to provide a unique guided experience for each role

Shows you waypoints throughout the match

Guides you through your starting jungle camp and to your lane

Draws attention to respawning camps

Highlights jungle bosses and towers as the game progresses

Can be manually toggled on or off at any time

Works within Co-Op or PvP matches

Never stops or slows down the gameplay

Adjusts automatically if you miss spawns, get invaded, or otherwise

This will default to ON for players under level 15, and OFF for those 16+

Turn this on by pressing escape to bring up the escape menu and selecting the GUIDES option to bring up setting toggles for Role Guides. This can be done at any time.

Or click the GUIDES button in the match lobby

UI

New Escape Menu Option: Guides New Escape Menu option called GUIDES which allows players to toggle the following settings at any time. Auto Purchase Items Auto Skill Level Up Auto Filter by Class Show Role Guides Show Help Tips Show Recommended Items for My Role

Help Tips Changes Help tips pop up boxes have had their size adjusted to be less intrusive. Help tips have been updated to display updated buff, camp, and objective information. Large art was removed from the help tips in order to make the tips less intrusive during gameplay.

Game Modes Page Players will now be able to access tutorial videos for each game mode via a new button within the list of game modes.

Role Trading Added a new button that works like Ranked God Trading, but instead allowed players to trade role assignments Players will only be able to trade with one player at a time. The player receiving a trade request must accept the role trade request. There is a 10 second cooldown before the player can receive another role trade request if they decline a role trade request.

God selection screen now displays the recommended role for each god

Added a new button to the match lobby: Guides – displays the following match settings: Auto Skill Level up toggle Auto Purchase Items Auto Filter by Class Show Role Guides (Conquest Only) Show Help Tips (all modes)

Recommended Item Updates Builds will be recommended by Role in Conquest, with separate recommendations for Arena and other non-Conquest modes If a build is available, players will automatically be shown a build for the role they selected in the match lobby, but will have an option to select a different role in-game Recommended items will once again show items that are popular among high-elo players, instead of being based on team composition Players will be able to freely disable/re-enable auto-purchase in the match, even after purchasing an item outside the recommended list



Ranked

All of these changes apply to all Ranked Modes – and only Ranked Modes

All Players Ranked MMR will be Hard Reset 8.1

MMR system Removal of Variance System - Players will experience a more consistent MMR gain and loss from the first game they play to their 100th. MMR gain and loss can still change based on how even both teams appear to the Matchmaker. Maximum MMR Adjustment - Players can no longer gain or lose more than 100 MMR in a single match

Split System TP/MMR resets will only apply to players above diamond who become inactive for 2 weeks Ranked Quests and Rewards will continue to reset every 2 updates Ranked Rewards usually given out at the of the year will be available to be unlocked immediately in 8.1



Jungle Camp Vision changes

Gods that visit a Jungle Camp on their side of the map will now receive a vision of the in-world and minimap respawn timers for that camp. This is granted even if the camp was invaded and cleared by the enemy.

Conquest

Living Conquest Map In addition to the completely new 8.1 Conquest Map, there will be 3 more distinct updates to the map throughout the Season. Each Update will have a specific theme that follows the SMITE storyline and god release plan. Each Update will have art and design updates to the map to compliment the theme. Conquest is our most competitive game mode and we want to increase its ability to receive art and design updates to levels never seen before! There will still be continual balance changes to the map every update, especially as we gather data and feedback at the start of the season.

An Entirely New Conquest Map Wider map from lane to lane Longer map from base to base Completely reworked Jungle with more variance in its paths and geometry. Some paths are especially narrow, and others are much wider. New Camps and different camp locations. Chaos side takes the form of Tiamat’s Babylonian fortress Order side is a totally rebuilt Mount Olympus Order and Chaos towers have completely new models Chaos Titan is a completely new character Chaos Minions are completely new characters New Jungle Monsters – Scorpions Many of our favourite jungle monsters, as well as the Order Titan and Minions will be keeping their current Season 7 art on the new map. There have been major changes to all spawn times, jungle monsters stats, and objectives.



