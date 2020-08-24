FAMAS Underbarrel Shotgun Loadout In Warzone: Bug, Attachments & Level

The Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has been making players go crazy from the time of its release date, August 11. This is because the game carries a minor glitch that brings a supergun in the hands of any player in the game. The supergun can be created, all you need is the FAMAS under-barrel shotgun attachment. However, many players are unaware of this glitch and some are wondering about FAMAS under-barrel shotgun loadout. If you want to know details about this attachment and more, then do not worry. Here is all you need to know.

FAMAS shotgun bug

Screenshot of the game

The players have noticed that the FR 5.56 (FAMAS) can be made as a miraculous and overpowered shotgun due to the latest FAMAS shotgun bug. However, due to its popularity, the developers are soon going to remove it. Before the bug is removed, many players want to check out how the gun functions. You can make the FR 5.56 gun an overpowered weapon by just adding the 12-Gauge Deputy under-barrel shotgun in the under-barrel attachment slot. This FAMAS shotgun attachment is enough to kill people in a single shot. However, it can kill others at range as well all you need is a few other attachments.

We’ve identified the issue with the FR 5.56 and are currently working on a fix. We’ll share more details as they become available. Thank you all for your patience. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) August 17, 2020

FAMAS shotgun attachment list

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

- Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - FR 24.4″ Sniper

- FR 24.4″ Sniper Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape

- Stippled Grip Tape Underbarrel - 12-Gauge Deputy

- 12-Gauge Deputy Optic - Operator Reflex Sight

FAMAS shotgun level

The Operator Reflex Sight, FR 24.4″ Sniper and other attachments make the FR 5.56 a strong range weapon, but the real sweetener in the recipe is the 12-Gauge Deputy under-barrel shotgun, which FAMAS shotgun one-shot wonder. However, to get the FAMAS shotgun attachment, one must reach to level 49. At this stage, one also gets some experience with the FR 5.56 in order to equip the FR 5.56 shotgun attachment. The rest of your loadout can be whatever you want and all you need is this super broken FAMAS shotgun attachment. Use the above-given loadout if you want to experience the FR 5.56 single shot kills at the 15-metre range.

