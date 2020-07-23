How To Mute Players In Warzone? 2 Easy Methods To Mute Players In COD: Warzone

The new Call of Duty Warzone Week 4 has started with new challenges and missions which require a player to give their best shot at completing them and earning more rewards. COD: Warzone has been intriguing numerous gamers in the community with its strategic gameplay and this is why many players have started playing the game especially during this lockdown. However, with such a vast user base, people find many players joining matches from different places. While some teammates can be fun to play with, some can be excruciatingly annoying. Muting is one of the options that you can opt for to avoid getting distracted or any argument. This is why many players are wondering about how to mute players in Warzone. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to mute players in Warzone?

When you enter a match, you can hear all the players playing with you. This sometimes causes a huge ruckus and confusion. As it is an aggressive game, many end up having a huge verbal fight during the game. As COD understands that ignorance is bliss, it has an interface to mute players in the game. Follow the below-given steps to learn how to mute players in Warzone.

To mute players in Warzone, you would have to enter into a Multiplayer game mode

Once you are in, go to the Warzone Audio settings i.e. the "Audio" tab.

As soon as the window opens, scroll down to Voice Chat options.

You will see that the "Unmute All" option is selected as default. However, below are the following options that you will find and choose from to mute players in Warzone. Mute all: This option mutes out everyone in the chat session. In order to speak with a player, you would need to go to their profile name to toggle the option for unmuting them. Mute all players except friends: This option mutes everyone else in the game aside from the players whom you have selected as your friends. Mute all players except party: This option mutes all players except the ones in a party on Xbox One or PS4. To speak with friends, players would need to join a specific party.

Once you choose your option, it will remain saved until you decide to change it later on.

There is one more way to mute players in Warzone

Enter into a multiplayer match and then head to settings by clicking on "Esc" button on your keyboard.

Tap on "Scoreboard" in the Setting window.

Mute a single player by right-clicking on the player's name, and then select "Toggle Mute."

This way you can mute a player easily.

