Call Of Duty Toronto Ultra Results: NICKMERCS Bags $100,000 For Warzone Tournament Win

Led popular COD streamer, NICKMERCS, Team NICKMERCS won the Toronto Ultra Warzone tournament, thereby getting their hands on the massive $50,000 prize money. Team NICKMERCS ended Day 1 with 427 points, just two points shy of first placed Team Kayzahr. However, Day 2 of the event belong to the 29-year-old's team. They faced Team Rated in the closely contested final but eventually came out on top to win the top prize.

Call of Duty League side Toronto Ultra hosted the $100,000 tournament as a celebration for their win in the recently CDL Toronto Home Series. The tournament, featuring 32 teams of three players each, was played on COD: Modern Warfare's battle royale, Warzone - Verdansk. The magnitude of changes brought along with Season 5 meant the teams had little to no time to adjust to the new weapons and map changes.

The tournament was played on August 5 and 6 in North America. The event was broadcasted live on Call of Duty's Twitch channel. Alternatively, Toronto Ultra was streaming the live standings on their YouTube channel. The event was broadcasted by Clint 'Maven' Evans, Chris Puckett, Joe 'Merk' DeLuca and Lottie Van-Praag.

CDL Toronto Ultra Warzone results

The quarter-finals on Day 2 saw Day 1 leaders Team KayZahr handed an early knockout alongside Team Enable, Team Ricky and Team Tommey. Former COD World Champion Tyler 'TeeP' Polchow saw his team lose out in the semi-finals, still taking home a $10,000 cash prize. While only the top eight teams stood out during the two-day event, the Warzone tournament did feature some of biggest names in COD esports like Tfue, Dr Lupo and SypherPK.

FaZe Swagg with an impressive play during the finals:

THE $100,000 TOP PLAY pic.twitter.com/PLcysY8hWi — FaZe Swagg (@Swagg) August 7, 2020

Toronto Ultra Warzone final standings, prize distribution

Team Roster Prize 1 Team NICKMERCS NICKMERC, Swagg, Biffle $50,000 2 Team Rated Rated, SuperEvan, Frozone $30,000 3 Team Aydan Aydan, MuTex, Yungstaz $10,000 4 Team Team TeePee TeePee, DouglsRaw, Blazt $10,000 5 Team Enable Enable, Galvanize, Clutchbelk $3,000 6 Team Kayzahr Kayzahr, Vapulear, SplasheD $3,000 7 Team Ricky Ricky, Almond, Newbz $3,000 8 Team Tommey Tommey, Jukeyz, WarsZ $3,000

