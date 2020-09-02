Farmland Bunker Location And Code Unveiled: Find Out How To Access The Bunker

Call of Duty's take on Battle Royale, Call of Duty: Warzone has become an extremely popular game. Call of Duty: Warzone is famous for tying up content from different releases from Call of Duty to the Warzone franchise and teasing the players. It has previously added content from the most sold game from Call of Duty, last year's Mordern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now including content from the new highly anticipated game Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. All the new content that is being added to the game to tease the players is figured out through historical videos posted online by Call of Duty. The Farmland bunker was revealed recently through one of these videos.

Also read: Call Of Duty League Will Not Pursue Expansion In 2021 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Farmland Bunker Location

The location and code for the Farmland bunker were provided in a historical video much like all the other Call of Duty teases. The Farmland bunker location was revealed to be in the H6 grid of the map in Verdansk in the lower right corner of the battle royale map. The largest building in the Farmland area of Verdansk with a keypad inside is the Farmland Bunker and is locked by a door and can be unlocked by a code.

image source: Screenshot from itsdoge twitter handle

Also read: Call Of Duty League Winners To Receive Full-size Championship Throne & $1.5 Million Prize

Farmland Bunker Code

Warzone players have been teased with images with codes for various bunkers on different VCRs on the Call of Duty 2020 teaser site. The code to unlock the Farmland Bunker is '49285163'. After entering the largest structure in Farmland in Verdansk the player has to look for a keypad to feed this code.

The keypad is located on a wall just under the stairs inside the building. The player won’t be notified with any audible cue if they have entered the right area, but there should be a door on the left that can be accessed now by feeding in the code.

Image source: Screenshot from theseknivesonly youtube

Also read: Call Of Duty Cold War Reveal, Release Date And Other Details You Need To Know

What to expect inside Farmland Bunker?

The Farmland Bunker is a room filled with clues. These clues can be used to either point out new easter eggs or solve new mysteries; it is yet to be figured out. The room also contains a modest amount of loot but no supply crates. The player will receive a UAV scorestreak, which can be a very useful tool. It is speculated that this is the start of the mystery and it will eventually lead the players to MP7 Mud Dauber Blueprint.

Image source: Screenshot from theseknivesonly youtube

Also read: Finn LMG The New Go To Weapon For Call Of Duty? Find Out More Details About The New Update

Promo image source: Screenshot from theseknivesonly youtube