Call Of Duty Cold War Reveal, Release Date And Other Details You Need To Know

Activision is finally going forward with the highly anticipated Call of Duty Cold War reveal. The most recent addition to the Call of Duty franchise is called Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. It is meant to be a direct sequel to Call of Duty's Black Ops franchise. The title has its work cut out for it as it will be following the most sold game in Call of Duty's history, last year's Mordern Warfare. Call of Duty Cold War reveal is set to happen in a new, exciting and ambitious manner, through a virtual venue, on their very own free to play game, Call of Duty Warzone.

Also read: Finn LMG The New Go To Weapon For Call Of Duty? Find Out More Details About The New Update

What is Call of Duty Cold War all about?

Riveting Story Campaign

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War aims to continue the ongoing cold war drama through their franchise. The game is set in the early 1980s of the cold war era and revolves around a conspiracy of a peculiar character called Perseus who aims to destabilize the world. The players will be able to progress through the heavily detailed cold war-esque places such as Moscow, Berlin, Turkey and Vietnam through the single-player campaign of Call of Duty Black OPs Cold War.

Players will have the joy of reuniting with their favourite characters as Call of Duty Cold War brings the favourite characters such as Hudson, Mason, and Woods back for this instalment to the franchise. Call of Duty Cold War will also feature a fresh roster of Cold war era weapons for the players to enjoy.

Active contract ██████. ████ ████ ██ ██ Verdansk. ██ ████ ██ Aug 26. 10:30am PT. pic.twitter.com/z8SMZQnVlo — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 25, 2020

Also read: Call Of Duty Error 8192: Getting An Error While Fetching Your Online Profile?

Call of Duty Cold War supports Cross Platform and Cross Gen Multiplayer?

Multiplayer modes have also been worked upon and revamped for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and everything will be interconnected through Warzone. Already existing Call of Duty users have been linked to this and the future consumers of Cold War will be interconnected in the same way. Call of Duty Cold War also brings back the much-loved Zombies mode for this game. With this, the company is not going for just cross-platform play for the multiplayer modes but cross-gen too, which essentially means a player using a PS4 as a console could play multiplayer with Xbox One, PS5 and the Xbox series X which will really redefine how multiplayer has functioned over the years.

Also read: Sancho To United Done? Dortmund Star Plays Call Of Duty With Red Devils Ahead Of Move

When can you get your hands on Call of Duty Cold War?

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War release date has been set to November 13, 2020 for the PS4 and the Xbox One. News for the next-gen devices is yet to be announced. The company is also selling a cross-gen bundle for 69.99$ that players could use to play on the PS4 and PS5 and the same for Xbox one and Xbox series X. The bundle will also provide special access to players for Call of Duty Cold War beta.

Also read: Is Call Of Duty Mobile Banned In India Over Its Links With Tencent?

Pre-order or pre-purchase #CallofDuty #BlackOpsColdWar on digital platforms to play as Frank Woods in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone.



Get the Ultimate Edition to receive the Land, Sea & Air Pack in Cold War.



Further intel here: https://t.co/vOrBmwfvds pic.twitter.com/4Tpve0aM5l — Activision (@Activision) August 26, 2020

Pre Order Details For Call of Duty Cold War

Upon pre-ordering Call of Duty Cold War the player will receive a Confrontations Weapons Pack. If the people decide to pre-order the game digitally then they receive early access to the open beta version of the game and other few in-game bonuses for Modern Warfare and Warzone, an operator called Frank woods and a blueprint for an assault rifle. PS4 players will receive early access5 days before PC and Xbox One players. Users can pre-order from the Playstation store or the Xbox store for digital copies.

Also read: How To Kill A Juggernaut In Call Of Duty Warzone's Latest Game Mode?

Promo image source: Call of Duty Twitter Handle