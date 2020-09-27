Farmville On Facebook Announces Closure After 11 Yrs, To Discontinue Operations On Dec 31

Farmville, a social network game which turned a lot of fast-paced gamers into patient farmers is now coming to an end. The announcement was made on the official Facebook page of Farmville on September 26. Expressing gratitude towards their loyal users, the team wrote, “Thank you is a small word but when fertilized with love and beautiful memories it means the world to us. So here’s a great BIG THANK YOU for farming with us through it all."

The iconic simulation game was conceptualized and launched in 2009 by American company Zynga on Facebook and it soon became one of the fan favourites. In the farming simulation game, the users had to return online to sow and reap their seeds, tend to and grow their livestock as well as help friends to keep their growth slive and flourishing.

Ran for more than 11 years

However, after 11 years of successfully engaging thousands of players in the game, Zynga is finally downing the shutters on FarmVille for Facebook. In addition, to announcing the closure, the makers also wrote, “As previously stated, Adobe will stop distributing and updating Flash Player for all web browsers, and Facebook will stop supporting Flash games on the platform completely after December 31st, 2020. FarmVille will therefore be directly affected as a result of this." As per the company, the game would be available to play till December 31, 2020, before getting shut permanently.

