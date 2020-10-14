FFXIV For Want Of A Memory And Resistance Weapons Upgrade Guide

Since the maintenance patch of 5.25 is now over, many new relic weapons will be available in Final Fantasy XIV. Players will be able to access these resistance weapons after completing the City of Lost Angels and that too for every class. Here is everything you need to know for obtaining these relics and for completing the quest, "For want of a Memory".

Also read | How To Rest In Baldur's Gate 3? Know How To Take Short And Long Rests

FFXIV For Want of a Memory

Here are the description and objectives for the quest, "For want of a memory".

Description: Zlatan is ready to test the power of memories. Changing classes or jobs will prevent progress during this quest.

Zlatan is ready to test the power of memories. Objectives: With (your Resistance Weapons) in your inventory, deliver the memories of the dying to Zlatan at Gangos.

FFXIV 5.35 Resistance Weapons — Relic Upgrade

To unlock the relic weapon upgrade, players will first need to go and start the "Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr story in Gangos by talking to Marsak at the coordinates - X: 6.4 Y: 5.7 and then taking the quest which is known as "Where Eagles Nest". Doing this will unlock the Bozjan Southern Front and a brand new quest that will start the player's journey to upgrade the relic.

Also read | Genshin Impact Elemental Crucible Event: Full Guide On Completing Event

There are three types of Memory of the Dying and 20 of each is required for doing the relic weapon upgrade:

Tortured Memory of the Dying

Sorrowful Memory of the Dying

Harrowing Memory of the Dying

Players will be able to get these at the Bozjan Southern Front mainly

Tortured Memory of the Dying which can be farmed in Coerthas Western Highlands and the Sea of Clouds

Sorrowful Memory of the Dying in Dravanian Forelands and the Churning Mists

Harrowing Memory of the Dying can be located in Dravanian Hinterlands and Azys lla.

Also read | Apex Legends Update 1.48: Check Out List Of Changes In 1.48 Hotfix

FFXIV 5.35 Patch

The patch of 5.35 is finally here and it introduces the players with a new upgrade level for the Save The Queen Relic weapons and Skysteel Tools along with the new "Bozja Southern Front"

Brand New Playable Content: Bozjan Southern Front, Resistance Weapons Upgrade, Skysteel Tool Upgrade

Bozjan Southern Front, Resistance Weapons Upgrade, Skysteel Tool Upgrade All New items: New mounts, minions, emote, and hairstyles.

New mounts, minions, emote, and hairstyles. The Feast, Housing and Gold Saucer: New furniture; Triple Triad cards, and season 17 of the Feast

New furniture; Triple Triad cards, and season 17 of the Feast Job Changes in PvP

System Changes: New achievements, Community Finder, and resolved issues.

Also read | MHW Update Patch Notes For 15.02 And Iceborne Changes You Need To Know

Promo Image Credits: Square Enix