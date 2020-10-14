FFXIV For Want Of A Memory And Resistance Weapons Upgrade Guide

Since the maintenance patch of 5.25 is now over, many new relic weapons will be available in Final Fantasy XIV. Players will be able to access these resistance weapons after completing the City of Lost Angels and that too for every class. Here is everything you need to know for obtaining these relics and for completing the quest, "For want of a Memory".
Here are the description and objectives for the quest, "For want of a memory".
To unlock the relic weapon upgrade, players will first need to go and start the "Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr story in Gangos by talking to Marsak at the coordinates - X: 6.4 Y: 5.7 and then taking the quest which is known as "Where Eagles Nest". Doing this will unlock the Bozjan Southern Front and a brand new quest that will start the player's journey to upgrade the relic.
There are three types of Memory of the Dying and 20 of each is required for doing the relic weapon upgrade:
Players will be able to get these at the Bozjan Southern Front mainly
The patch of 5.35 is finally here and it introduces the players with a new upgrade level for the Save The Queen Relic weapons and Skysteel Tools along with the new "Bozja Southern Front"
