How To Rest In Baldur's Gate 3? Know How To Take Short And Long Rests

Baldur's Gate 3 launched as an early access title on October 6, 2020. Larian Studios also mentioned that this early access version of the game will contain about 20-25 hours of gameplay time. Continue reading to know all about the newly released Baldur's Gate 3 and how to rest in it, including the long rest and short rest mechanism.

How to Rest in Baldur's Gate 3

Short Rest in Baldur's Gate 3

For taking a short rest, the player needs to click the closed eye icon which will be present on the right side of the minimap. After the player takes a short rest, it will cause 15 minutes of in-game time to pass which recovers a portion of HP for the party members. It is one of the best ways to heal up without wasting extra spells or potions.

Players can make use of this short rest any time when not in any combat situation. One thing to note is that this short rest will be allowed only one time before the character needs to take a long rest for ending the day. After using it once the icon becomes grey for a specific period of time.

Long Rest in Baldur's Gate 3

For taking a long rest, all that needs to be done is to camp. To do this, players need to click on the campfire icon which is on the right side of the minimap. Just like the short rest, using long rest can be possible at any time outside a combat situation. This will send the player to the camp, then the player needs to head over to any bed that is available and sleep. Doing this will restore the abilities, HP, and spells and time will go ahead by 8 hours.

In this early access, players will be able to choose between the six classes: Cleric, Ranger, Fighter, Rogue, Warlock, and Wizard. A total of eight races along with some sub-races to choose from. Players will have to create a custom character during early access, but they can also recruit the below five of the game's characters into their party:

Astarion - Elf/Vampire Rogue

Gale - Human Wizard

Lae’zel - Githyanki Warrior

Shadowheart - Half-Elf Cleric

Wyll - Human Warlock

