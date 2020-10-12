MHW Update Patch Notes For 15.02 And Iceborne Changes You Need To Know

The fifth installment in the Monster Hunter series is Monster Hunter: World which is an action RPG released in 2018 for all the major gaming platforms. The game is developed and published by Capcom. The latest update of 15.02 released on Monday, October 12, 00:00 UTC (Sunday, October 11, 5 p.m. PDT). Continue reading to know all about the patch notes for this Iceborne update.

MHW Update and Patch Notes 15.02

This MHW 15.02 update doesn't bring in many changes other than a fix for an issue which is mentioned below:

Miscellaneous Fixes - Fixed an issue in Ver. 15.01 (Xbox One Ver. 15.0.0.1) where you wouldn't be taken to the store correctly when selecting certain unpurchased add-on content from the gesture list, etc.

The bigger changes that were made from the previous patch are as follows:

General

Fatalis has been added. The Fatalis will now be available for the players after they finish the story of Iceborne and complete the Alatreon investigation.

Arch-tempered Velkhana has been added and will be available in a limited-time event quest. Players can check the website www.monsterhunter.com for complete details.

Action

Clutch Claw Boost skill added, allowing you to wound monsters easier

System

Soul Stream III has been added to the First Wyverian Ritual at the Elder Melder.

(Available after fulfilling specific conditions)

Players will now be able to use rarity 9 decorations and higher as materials at the Elder Melder.

The following decorations can now be melded at the Elder Melder: Elementless Jewel 2, Shield Jewel 2, Sharp Jewel 2, Dragonseal Jewel 3, Mighty Bow Jewel 2, and Mind's Eye Jewel 2.

New BGM can now be played in the player's room in Seliana.

New designs for the Squad Card added.

New layered armor added.

New Pendants added.

Decor can now be obtained from the Steamworks' Overdrive bonus.

When add-on content that hasn't been purchased is available, the menus mentioned below will let the player jump to various purchase pages: Gestures, Poses, Stickers, Change Appearance, Pendant Settings, Change the Handler's Outfit, Room Customization, Music Player, and Figures.



Iceborne was released in September 2019 as one of the most massive expansions for the Monster Hunter world. The main focus of this update was to bring the players against a legendary black dragon who is known only by the name Fatalis. It is rumoured that he destroyed a kingdom in a single night, and then took over the castle.

