Fortnite 15.10 Update: Fortnite 15.10 Release Date And Other Details

Fortnite is one of the most played games, if not the most in today's date. The game is enjoyed thoroughly by a variety of players across all playable platforms. Fortnite has become one of the most hyped games of all time and has become a dominant part of pop culture. A game receiving this amount of fame often has its downsides, which are mostly leaks of the content for the next season. Fortnite leaks are extremely famous and widely discussed by players on gaming forums. Leaks are not always a downside for the game, some leaks help in generating hype for the upcoming content too. Players have been asking about Fortnite 15.10 update.

Fortnite 15.10 Update

The latest Fortnite update is just around the corner and it's one of those that players have been waiting for. This new update is going to be a massive one as Fortnite plans to bring some visible changes to the game. The latest update brings a new performance boost to the game and also some high-resolution textures. This update will make Fortnite ready to use the full capacity of the Next Gen consoles and provide the player with the best Visual and Gaming Experience.

Fortnite 15.10 Release Date

Fortnite 15.10 Release date has been set for the 15th of December and the release time for the update is 1 AM PST and 4 AM EST. The update is going to be a hefty one and it will be around 23 GB. Due to the release date of the update the players are also speculating that Fortnite Winterfest might be making a comeback too.

Fortnite Season 5 Patch Notes

The Hunt is On

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across Realities like The Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the Island...

New Hunting Grounds

New hunters mean new locations from beyond the Loop. Battle for honor in an ancient arena, sharpen your survival skills in the jungle, and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point.

Help for Hire

As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the Island’s Characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.

Spend Your Wages

The new Characters only accept one form of payment: Bars! Earn Bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the Island. Spend your earned Bars on new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services, and more.

New Weapons, New Tricks

New weapons let you attack in novel ways. Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, switch between melee and ranged with the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more. Hunters and vendors are also working to bring you more weapons throughout the season, so keep an eye out!

All-New Battle Pass

Agent Jones has brought in the greatest Hunters across Realities to the Island. Pick up the Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter, and the ultimate bounty hunter, The Mandalorian, with his companion The Child.

Who’s Next?

The hunters on the Island are only the first to arrive from outside the Loop... Throughout the Season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the Realities beyond. Who will be next?

