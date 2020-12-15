Fortnite Reboot A Friend: Know All About This New Reward System In Fortnite

Quick links:
Epic Games has launched The Reboot a Friend Beta which is going to be available from December 14, 2020, at 3 am ET through January 4, 2021, at 3 am ET. In this, the players can invite their selected friends to unlock rewards after playing games with these rebooted friends. The ones who invite these non-active friends will receive rewards into their accounts within a duration of seven days. When both the players (inviting and joining player) play a game together, they both will receive the same rewards.
Starting from December 14, the Reboot a Friend will give the players a chance to earn rewards for playing Fortnite with friends that have not played for some time. Here is the rewards list:
Anyone is actually eligible to get into this program and they can check if they have any friends ready to get rebooted. This can be checked by login into the Reboot a Friend website. Now if you want to be eligible for rewards, you will have to play one match with a successfully rebooted friend.
