Fortnite Reboot A Friend: Know All About This New Reward System In Fortnite

Epic Games has launched The Reboot a Friend Beta which is going to be available from December 14, 2020, at 3 am ET through January 4, 2021, at 3 am ET. In this, the players can invite their selected friends to unlock rewards after playing games with these rebooted friends. The ones who invite these non-active friends will receive rewards into their accounts within a duration of seven days. When both the players (inviting and joining player) play a game together, they both will receive the same rewards.

Also read | AC Valhalla Best Bow Location: Find Out About The Location Details Of Petra's Arc

Reboot a Friend Beta in Fortnite

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Panam Ending Guide: Check Out This Panam Ending Guide

Starting from December 14, the Reboot a Friend will give the players a chance to earn rewards for playing Fortnite with friends that have not played for some time. Here is the rewards list:

1 Match - Reboot Emoticon

5 Matches - Key Change Lobby Track

10 Matches - Twin Talons Pickaxe

20 Matches - Holofoil Wrap

Eligibility for Reboot a Friend Sign Up

Anyone is actually eligible to get into this program and they can check if they have any friends ready to get rebooted. This can be checked by login into the Reboot a Friend website. Now if you want to be eligible for rewards, you will have to play one match with a successfully rebooted friend.

ELIGIBILITY - The program is open to individuals 13 years of age or older who have a valid Epic account (“Participant”). In case you are an eligible minor between 13 years of age and the legal age of majority in the jurisdiction of your residence, your parent or legal guardian must consent to these Terms on your behalf. The Program is subject to all applicable federal, provincial, state and local laws.

PROGRAM PERIOD - The Program starts at 3:00 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) on December 14, 2020 and ends at 2:59 AM ET on January 4, 2021 (“Program Period”).

HOW TO PARTICIPATE - Visit https://raf.fortnite.com/ (“Site”) and follow the directions to login with your Epic account Then invite friends who have not played Fortnite in thirty (30) days or more (each, a “Lapsed Player”) to play Fortnite with you. For clarity, if you participate in the Program as a Lapsed Player, you will not be able to later participate as a Participant (and vice versa). Participants and Lapsed Players are required to comply with all Fortnite rules and regulations, including, but not limited to, the



Also read | How To Get Johnny Silverhands' Pistol And Car In Cyberpunk 2077?

Also read | AC Valhalla Secret Weapons: Check Out How To Get Secret Weapons In Game