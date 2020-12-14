Where Is Sticks Restaurant In Fortnite Season 5? How To Complete Challenge?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 has proved to be one of the most exciting seasons in the game with the addition of a newly designed Fortnite map, new weapons, new NPCs, and a lot more. With the arrival of the new season, Epic Games also brought a new way for fans to earn XP. Players can complete a number of daily quests during this season and level up their Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass. Of the various challenges available in the game, one of the challenges tasks players with landing at the Sticks Restaurant. However, the game doesn't offer much guidance or details on how to land at the location. So, let us show you how you can reach the Stick restaurant in Fortnite and complete the challenge.

Also Read | Fortnite Week 2 Challenge: How To Drive Through Flaming Rings? Get All Locations

Where is Sticks restaurant in Fortnite?

You can find the Sticks Restaurant at Craggy Cliffs towards the north side of the map. Once you land at the location, you shouldn't face much trouble finding the restaurant as it is a huge structure in the region. The restaurant also has a fish stick logo at the entrance. To complete the challenge, you need to enter the structure and destroy all of the decorations.

Also Read | Fortnite Week 2 Challenge: How To Deliver Vehicle From Steamy Stacks?

There are numerous fish head decorations near the walls and hanging from the roof of the building. Once you have destroyed all the fish head decorations, you will receive a notification saying that the challenge has been completed. Completing the challenge will also reward you with 10,000 XP for your efforts.

Also Read | Where Is The Mythic Sniper In Fortnite? How To Obtain The Amban Sniper Rifle?

Fortnite Season 5 is currently in the second week with the second batch of weekly challenges now live for all players worldwide. Players can complete the Fortnite weekly challenges for an opportunity to earn XP and level up their Chapter 2, Season 5 Battle Pass. For those who haven't purchased the Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass yet, you can buy one for 950 V-bucks. Fortnite is currently now available across various platforms including the Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

Also Read | How To Get The Rainbow Fog Wrap In Fortnite In Four Easy Steps?

Image credits: Epic Games