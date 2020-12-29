Fortnite Athleisure Assassin Skin Is Back In Item Shop: How Much Does It Cost?

The Fortnite Athleisure Assassin skin is one of the highly popular outfits in the Fortnite community. It is a rare skin which was first added to the battle royale game during Season 3 of Chapter 2 on August 26, 2020. The skin was introduced as part of the 'Run the World' set which also featured two cosmetics items - Haute Holster and Pom Pummelers. The Athleisure Assassin Fortnite has since garnered a huge following among Fortnite fans, and also made several appearances in the Fortnite Item Shop. So, let us quickly take a look at Athleisure Assassin Fortnite price and other details.

Is the Fortnite Athleisure Assassin skin coming back?

The Athleisure Assassin skin has already had several occurrences in the Fortnite Item Shop, and now it has reappeared for the fifth time. The skin is available in the in-game shop as a featured item, meaning it will be available in the store for about two or more days before it is replaced with another item. However, if you are really keen on buying the Fortnite Athleisure Assassin skin, it is suggested that you get one at the earliest.

How much does Fortnite Athleisure Assassin skin cost?

You can purchase the Fortnite Athleisure Assassin for 1,200 V-Bucks by heading over to the Fortnite Item Shop. if you are unable to grab the item during the current occurrence, you will need to wait to until it is added back to the store.

Fortnite is currently in Week 4 of Chapter 2, Season 5. Players can take up the weekly quests in the game to get their hands on a number of exciting rewards and earn XP. Completing the quests will allow them to level up the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 Battle Pass. If you haven't purchased the Season 5 Battle Pass yet, you can buy one for 950 V-bucks. Fortnite Season 5 is now available across various platforms including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android devices.

Image credits: Epic Games