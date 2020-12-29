When is Fortnite Mobile coming back? Will Fortnite be back on mobile in 2021?

Fortnite is a wildly popular battle royale game that is played by millions around the world. The free-to-play title is available across various platforms; however, it is no longer accessible through Google Play and the Apple App Store. The online multiplayer game was pulled off from the Apple App Store a few months ago after it allowed both iOS and Android users to make in-app purchases and pay directly to Epic Games.

Following the decision, the video game was also removed by Google on its app marketplace. This has caused a number of fans to ask questions like, "when is Fortnite coming back to mobile" and "will Fortnite be back on mobile in 2021", however, there haven't been enough details around its return. So, let us quickly take a look at when the popular battle royale game could potentially return to mobile devices.

When is Fortnite mobile coming back?

While Apple and Epic Games have been locked in a legal battle following the removal of Fortnite from the app store, Google Play has revealed that they welcome discussions with the gaming company to bring the video game back to Google Play. Unfortunately, there hasn't been much development around a return ever since.

However, Android users can continue to access Fortnite on their smartphones despite the app being removed from the Play Store. All you need to do is head over to the link here and scan the QR code on the page. Android users can install the game on their smartphones using this method, but it doesn't work for iOS devices. However, there have been numerous reports online suggesting that the battle royale game could be finally available on iOS devices as part of Nvidia’s cloud gaming service. Nvidia has come up with a version of GEForce NOW that streams on Apple's Safari browser. The company is looking to offer a cloud-streaming Fortnite experience to iOS users. The U.S. chipmaker had stated in a blog post that members should soon be able to play Fortnite on iOS Safari.

Image credits: Epic Games