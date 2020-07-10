Fortnite Camera Location: Where And How To Dance On Camera At Sweaty Sands?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 is back with its weekly challenges and features a host of exciting tasks to help you boost your Battle Pass XP. While there are many interesting challenges this week, there is one unique task that requires players to show off some dance moves in front of a camera for 10s at Sweaty Sands. Once you complete all the challenges, you will be rewarded with 35,000 XP, which will certainly help boost your battle pass. So, let us take a look at how to locate the Fortnite Sweaty Sands camera to carry out this task.

Fortnite Sweaty Sands camera location

To complete the Fortnite dance challenge, you will first need to find the Fortnite Sweaty Sands camera location. To get there, you need to head towards the north side of Sweaty Sands and reach to the top pier towards SofDeez ice cream parlour (this is the same shop that used to be located in the desert). When you’re on the way up, you will spot a huge crane parked at the location. Right next to the vehicle, you will see a small dance floor. You will also find a few cardboard cutouts of some Fortnite characters at the location.

How to dance on camera at Sweaty Sands?

To dance for 10 seconds at Sweaty Sands, you simply need to hit the tiny dance floor and bust out any of your favourite dance emotes. Make sure that you don’t stop emoting for 10 seconds and you should have completed the challenge. Once you start dancing, the dancefloor will start flashing and change colours, so its best that you always keep an eye out for other players who might catch you off guard and shoot you down while you’re still dancing.

The place is also likely to get busy so it is suggested that you try to land a bit early or just carry some tools and weapons. Also, make sure that you don’t forget your favourite dancing emote before you head out.

The latest Fortnite Week 4 challenges are available across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android platforms. Once you complete these challenges, you will be rewarded with XP.

Image credits: HarryNinetyFour | YouTube