Fortnite Challenges: How To Complete Storm Awakening Challenges In Season 4?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has proved to be one of the most successful seasons so far. The ongoing season introduced fans to a multitude of characters from the Marvel universe and a variety of unique challenges to complete every week. Along with the regular batch of tasks, there have also been some challenges linked to specific characters. There is also a batch of special challenges based around Storm, a powerful mutant, where players can unlock her special built-in power emote.

Also Read | Fortnite Week 7 Challenges: Where Is Doom's Domain? Learn About Location

How to complete the Storm Awakening challenges?

Players are expected to complete three different tasks as part of the Storm Awakening challenges in Fortnite. The challenges also require a player to sport a Storm outfit while completing these challenges. Once you get the outfit using a battle pass, you can proceed to complete these Storm challenges in Fortnite:

Visit weather station as Storm Ride the Steamy Stacks in the storm as Storm Emote as Storm in the centre of the storm

Also Read | Fortnite Week 7 XP Coins: Know Location Guide For All Coins In Fortnite

Challenge 1: Visit the Weather Station as Storm

Visiting the Weather Station is pretty simple; however, you might face trouble as the place is not a marked POI. All you need to do is head towards the south end of Catty Corner. From here, you should easily find the Weather Station which is essentially a group of buildings on top of a mountain.

Also Read | Fortnite Week 7 Challenges: Where Is Tony Stark Lake House Laboratory?

Challenge 2: Ride the Steamy Stacks in the storm as Storm

Once the above challenge is completed, the next step is to head over to Steamy Stacks and get to the top of the structure. Once the storm hits, you need to ride the Steamy Stacks.

Challenge 3: Emote as Storm in the centre of the storm

For the final task, you need to wait until the first centre appears on the map so you know where you need to go. Once it appears on the map, look for the eye of the storm which will be displayed with a purple icon. Now, you simply need to stand on and emote to complete the challenge.

Also Read | Fortnite Week 7 Challenges; Where Are Cobwebs At Authority?

Image credits: Epic Games