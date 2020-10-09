Fortnite Week 7 Challenges; Where Are Cobwebs At Authority?

Moving on to week 7 of Fortnite season 4, Epic is back with Fortnite week 7 challenges. Fortnite has given the fans 7 weeks of Marvel-esque challenges too as Season 4 Nexus War is a Marvel-themed one. These weekly challenges are a great way to gain some XP and move up higher in the battle pass. Moving up in the battle pass helps the player acquire some fancy cosmetics to equip while playing the game. One of the Fortnite Week 7 challenges has the player finding cobwebs at Authority.

Also read: When Does Wolverine Come Out In Fortnite? Know Where To Find Wolverine On Map

Also read: Fortnite Halloween Skins; Learn About The New Skins Coming To Fortnite This Spooky Season

Where are Cobwebs at Authority?

This Fortnite Week 7 challenge has players cleaning up the Authority. The Authority was once a popular place for loot and a lot of players dropped at this location. Authority was also the home to a number of hostile NPCs. Now it feels like The Authority has been abandoned from the inside and the outside. The place has been left out to dry by Fortnite. There’s still speculation if the cobwebs hint on a Halloween theme coming to Fornite, but no official news has been announced yet.

To complete this challenge, the players need to destroy a total of 3 cobwebs at Authority. This is a fairly simple challenge as the whole place is ridden with cobwebs. First, the players will have to reach the Authority. The Authority is a POI that sits in the dead center of Fortnite Island. Players can glide down directly from the battle bus to the Authority. Here are the locations for the cobwebs in Authority:

The First cobweb can be found on the top floor of Authority, a room that has a broken down tent in it. The cobweb is on top of the door.

For the second cobweb, the players will have to move 2 floors down until they see a steel partition. The second cobweb can be located there.

There is another cobweb that can be found in the same area. The players have to look directly opposite the steel partition to find the third cobweb

For the fourth cobweb, the players can move a floor down and find it attached to the central column of the building.

These cobwebs should be enough to complete the challenge. The fourth cobweb location is a bonus one, just in case the players have an issue find any one of the other 3. The players can destroy these cobwebs just by shooting at it twice or thrice. Completing this Fortnite week 7 challenge will award the players with 25,000XP.

Also read: Fortnite Versus Apple Case: Know All About Epic Vs Apple Court Hearing

Also read: Fortnite Leaks Suggest A New Mythic Weapon Called 'Mystique's Dual Auto Pistols'

Promo image source: GbrilliantQ Twitter Handle