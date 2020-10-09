Fortnite Week 7 XP Coins: Know Location Guide For All Coins In Fortnite

For the current week 7 of Fortnite Season 4, players won't be getting any secret challenges or some hero based one like the Wolverine challenges. For new secret challenges to pop up, players will have to wait up until Wednesday. But there are still Fortnite XP coins for this week 7 and below mentioned are all the locations for all the coins which include purple, blue, green, and gold XP coins.

Also read | Genshin Impact Razor Build: Know All About The Best Hybrid Razor Build

Fortnite Week 7 XP Coins

Also read | Baldur's Gate 3 Day One Issues; Multiplayer Lag And Desync Fixes

Green XP Coins

Bridge south of Stark Industries - At the bridge found at the south of Stark Industries. A coin will be hidden on the top layer of the bridge.

- At the bridge found at the south of Stark Industries. A coin will be hidden on the top layer of the bridge. The Shark - The broken central tower at The Shark at the ground level.

- The broken central tower at The Shark at the ground level. Retail Row - Near the structure standing with the Shadow sigil. A coin can be located from the ramp at the sea-side.

- Near the structure standing with the Shadow sigil. A coin can be located from the ramp at the sea-side. Misty Meadows - At the entrance of the hut near Misty Meadows, the green coin can be located.

Blue XP Coins

Holly Hedges - Can be located inside the building near Holly Hedges.

- Can be located inside the building near Holly Hedges. Sweaty Sands - Go towards the north direction of Sweaty Sands. Near the alley dumpster, the blue XP coin can be found.

- Go towards the north direction of Sweaty Sands. Near the alley dumpster, the blue XP coin can be found. Risky Reels - At the Risky Reels location, there will be a shed with a vehicle in it.

Also read | Genshin Impact Keqing Build For A More Effective DPS; Here's A Complete Guide

Purple XP Coins

Weeping Woods - This one will be a little further off the small house.

- This one will be a little further off the small house. Coral Castle - The island towards Doom's Domain, near the aeroplane Crash Site there will be a bush.

Gold XP Coins

Doom's Domain - This is the only location to find the Gold coins

Remaining Fortnite week seven challenges.

Search 7 chests at Catty Corner (25,000 XP)

Get 3 eliminations at Craggy Cliffs (25,000 XP)

Enter The Vault In Doom’s Domain (25,000 XP)

Destroy 3 Cobwebs at The Authority (25,000 XP)

Discover Tony Stark’s Hidden Lake House laboratory (25,000 XP)

Drive a car from Sweaty Sands To Misty Meadows in less than 4 minutes without getting out (25,000 XP)

Deal 1000 damage after knocking an opponent back with Storm’s Whirlwind Blast (50,000 XP)

Deal 500 damage to opponents at Coral Castle (25,000 XP)

Also read | What Time Does FIFA 21 Come Out? Here's The Exact Release Time Of The Upcoming EA Release

Promo Image Credits: Epic Games