Fortnite Lazarbeam Skin: Is Lazarbeam The Next Creator To Get An Exclusive Skin?

Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. The game is available in three different game mode versions that are made with the same general gameplay and game engine. The platforms on which it is available include the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and Classic Mac OS. The latest news about Fortnite is the new upcoming skin of Lazarbeam. So, is Lazarbeam getting a Fortnite skin? Continue reading to find out.

Fortnite Lazarbeam Skin

Epic Games and Lazarbeam had announced on the 1st of March that the next creator to receive an exclusive skin is Lazarbeam. This Australian YouTube star is going to be included in the Fortnite Icon Series with a new Fortnite skins bundle. Since the Fortnite Icon Series was introduced into the game, it has become a way for the popular creators to have a skin of themselves into Fortnite.

The first time this happened was with one of the pioneers of Fortnite, Ninja and after that, it kept on going as skins of Loserfruit, Lachlan, and TheGrefg were included in the game. The release date for Lazarbeam’s Fortnite Icon Series skin is March 4 and players will be able to purchase it from the item shop. What this bundle will include is a skin, and additional variant, the Gingerbread construction worker Back Bling, a sledgehammer pickaxe and an emote. The latest Fortnite update didn't hint about this at all and had some bug fixes which are mentioned below:

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue causing some unneeded assets to remain in memory when switching from Save the World to Battle Royale or vice-versa. Fixed an issue that caused camera jitter when simultaneously canceling sprint while reloading and aiming down sights. Fixed a rare server crash that could occur when a player edits a building. Fixed an issue that prevented weapons from firing when holding the fire button during a weapon swap. Fixed an issue causing the crosshair to drift if player rapidly presses aim down sights with sniper rifles. Fixed some buildings' destruction effects being played twice. Fixed ammo quantity counts not updating properly on the inventory screen details panel. Fixed broken antialiasing in handheld mode on Nintendo Switch.



