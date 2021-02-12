Fortnite Players Ask Locations To Collect Grimble's Love Portion; Know Details

Fortnite makers have recently been adding a lot of new content to their game. They recently added a new set of challenges for their Wild Hearts event. Thus the players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. To help, we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more

The players have recently been trying to ask a number of questions related to the challenges introduced in the game. They have been asking stuff like where is Grimble's love potion location and how to collect Grimble's love portion in Fortnite. This is because the makers have added a set of new challenges that involve the players to complete particular tasks to get more XP. To help them, we have listed out a Fortnite guide that might just solve your doubts like where is Grimble's love potion location and how to collect Grimble's love portion in Fortnite. Apart from that, we have also attached a Youtube video that was uploaded by a popular gamer on Youtube that might also help you out.

The players will need to search at three different places to collect Grimble's love potion in the game. To help you guys out we have listed all these places right here. Apart from that, the players will need to reach these locations and collect Grimble's love potion to get reward and 20,000 XP in Fortnite. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into Grimble's love potion location.

Coral Cave - Try and drop at the island west of Coral Castle. Find the Grimble's love potion to be hidden behind the village shrine.

Fort Crumpet - Just located towards the west of Sweaty Sands. Reach the location and find the Grimble's love potion to be hidden in that area.

Stealthy Stronghold - For this, the players need to reach the jungles of Stealthy Stronghold. A number of other players will also be there at this location trying to complete the challenge. The best way to do that is loot up and be ready for a fight. You will find the love potion location around the central structure of Stealthy Stronghold.

Fortnite Wild Hearts event challenges

Deliver the love potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town (1)

Collect chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row (3)

Choose a character to be Lovely’s valentine! (1)

Catch different kinds of fish to find a Valentine’s date for Fishstick (3)

Serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner at any restaurant (1)

Find a rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard (1)

Collect Grimbles’ love potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold (1)

