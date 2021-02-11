Fortnite Flash Cup: How To Get The Flash Skin And When Will It Be Available?

The long wait for DC fans is finally over as their favourite speedster, Flash, is making a flashing cameo in the game. Flash is going to bring an interesting Flash Cup along with him that is definitely going to increase the adventure. Nevertheless, many players are wondering about Flash Skin in Fortnite, how to get it, what is Flash Cup, and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

When will the Flash Skin be available in the Item Shop?

The Flash Skin, along with a long list of sets, will be available as a prize for the top-performers in the Flash Cup. Nevertheless, the Fortnite skin was supposed to be available for players to buy from the Item Shop on Saturday that is February 13, 2021, according to an announcement from Epic Games. But, the Flash rather chose to enter the “Loop” early in hopes of scoping out the competition for The Flash Cup. If you are not one of the top performers in the Cup, you can still buy the skin from the Item Shop as per your region's time. The Flash set in the game includes -

The Flash Skin

The Speed Force Slasher Pickaxe

The Speed Force Back Bling

The Quick Bite Emote

Details about Flash Cup in Fortnite

The Flash Cup is going to start from February 10 at exactly 3 PM PT/ 6 PM ET/ 11 PM GMT. It is going to be a duos tournament where players can team up with a friend to compete in a maximum of 10 matches. The match will last until three hours giving a chance to win The Flash skin and The Speed Force back bling. However, to enter the Cup, you need to be at least level 30 or more with two-factor authentication enabled account.

How to get the Flash Skin

So, as we all know that there is an easy way to do this by simply buying the skin from the Item Shop. However, the fun is in winning or earning the skin. So you will have to outperform other players and come at the top to win the Flash Skin. So, you will have to earn as many points within The Flash Cup's 3-hour time slot.

Victory Royale: 42 Points

Second: 36 points

Third: 32 points

Fourth: 30 points

Fifth: 29 points

According to the Flash Cup rules found on the Epic Games site, A Victory Royale will get you the most points. Reaching the top two, three, and so forth, follows in descending order. Getting a victory isn’t the only way to score points though, as each elimination (worth 1 point each) also adds to your total. The following rank placements will qualify you for The Flash outfit and back bling prize: North America East

1st - 1,750th

North America West1st - 500th

Europe1st - 3,500th

