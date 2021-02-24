Fortnite Shadow Strike Pack: Where To Buy Shadow Strike Pack And Goalbound Set?

Fortnite is one of the most popular multiplayer games in the world right now. The developers give regular updates and add a ton a new content very often which is the reason Fortnite has stayed at the top of the online gaming world for so long. Let's take a look at the Shadow Strike Pack in Fortnite and how you can get it.

How to get the Fortnite Shadow Strike Pack?

The Shadow Strike Pack is a cosmetic pack that players can use to change the appearance of their character and accessories in the game. The Shadow Strike Pack was originally released on September 17, 2020. Since then the Shadow Strike is made available on Fortnite Item Shop occasionally. If you have been looking to get this pack, you should buy it the next time it appears in the shop as there's no guarantee about when the pack will be back. You can buy the Shadow Strike Pack from the Fortnite Item Shop for 2800 V-Bucks when it next becomes available.

The Shadow Strike Pack Contains the Following Cosmetics

Shadow Archetype Outfit

Nite Gunner Outfit

Mecha Team Shadow Outfit

Dark Paradigm Back Bling

Nite Bag Back Bling

Shadow Jet Set Back Bling

Fresh Locker Bundle Returns

The Fresh Locker Bundle is set to make a return today on the game. The Goalbound Set Fortnite will also be included in this bundle. Players can also buy the Goalbound Set Fortnite separately from the item shop. The Goalbound Set is similar to the Shadow Strike Pack and has a set of cosmetics included in it.

The Goalbound Set Pack Contains the Following Cosmetics:

Super Striker

Stalwart Sweeper

Poised Playmaker

Midfield Maestro

Finesse Finisher

Dynamic Dribbler

Clinical Crosser

Aerial Threat

Glider Goalbound

Harvesting Tools Vuvuzela,

Elite Cleat.

Fortnite Week 12 Epic Challenges

Take a look at this week's Epic and Legendary challenges. Doing these challenges will improve your battle pass progression rapidly and give you access to newer cosmetics and skins. Take a look at this week's challenges below.