Fortnite Skull Trooper Challenges: List Of All Challenges To Unlock Back Bling

Epic Games has finally brought back the Halloween-themed premium outfit in Fortnite known as the Skull Trooper. As part of the new skins, the gaming company has also added the Ghost Portal Back Bling in the battle royale game which can be unlocked for free by playing a bunch of Fortnite Skull Trooper challenges. Completing these Fortnite challenges will unlock the new back bling, and it doesn't even require players to purchase the Skull Trooper skin before taking up the challenges. However, if you still wish to grab the skin before diving into the challenge, you can purchase it from the Fortnite Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks.

What are the Skull Trooper challenges?

Regardless of whether you have the Skull Trooper outfit on, you can take on the available challenges and unlock your favourite item. Here is a list of all the Fortnite Skull Trooper challenges that you need to complete:

Complete 7 quick challenges

Play 50 matches

Play 14 matches and score a minimum one elimination

Search for 6 chests in a single match

Deal 300 damage to opponents in a single match

There is a total of five different challenges that you will need to complete. It is quite obvious that some of these Fortnite challenges will take up a good amount of time especially the one that asks you to play 50 matches. However, you should note that Epic Games hasn't provided a time frame for completing these challenges. This means that you can complete the challenges at your own convenience.

Ghost Portal Back Bling was first introduced in the battle royale with Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5 as part of the Skull Squad skin set. Epic Games had also added a number of Skull Trooper challenges when the skin set was introduced in the game over two years back. Ever since its disappearance, the item was never added back in the game until the recent update.

Fortnite is currently in Week 7 of Chapter 2, Season 4 where players can complete a bunch of new challenges to level up their battle pass and earn plenty of rewards.

Image credits: Epic Games