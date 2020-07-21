Fortnite Update 13.30 Criticised By Fans For Not Including Cars And Overall Instabilities

Epic Games has provided yet another major update for Fortnite with version 13.30 dropping in on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. The latest season 3 chapter 2 of Fortnite featured the majority of the map to be submerged underwater. Over the past few weeks, the tide has started to roll out and water levels have gone down, showcasing new locations and dry land. Along with the latest update, fans were expecting some drastic changes, but that hasn't been the case. So, fans have taken to their social media and shared their disappointment over the latest Fortnite update.

Fortnite update criticised by fans

Fortnite's latest 13.30 update was just released but it did not turn out to be as expected. Firstly, the latest Build-A-Brella started experiencing issues. Players could not access the canopy colour for Build-A-Brella which was later addressed by Fortnite. The issue has been bought to Epic Games' attention and the team is reportedly working to fix it. Whereas users on Google Play did not receive any update which left players disappointed.

Weird bug with the new update when I click on the canopy secondary color? And it crashes Fortnite when I interact with it #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/ugK0wfccVf — Probably Sleeping (@AwakeTooLate) July 21, 2020

Many fans were anticipating the inclusion of cars along with the latest update which did not turn out to be the case. The inclusion of cars has been delayed by Fortnite with Epic explaining many of the island's vehicles have been recalled. The real reason behind the recall has not been revealed yet but they are expected to be present with the next update.

"No Sweat is investigating auto coverage. Until then, many of the Island’s vehicles have been recalled" - This likely means that many prop cars and vehicles have been removed to add vehicles in later this week. They may arrive with the water level change on the 24th. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/GZ8eBFteG9 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) July 21, 2020

Fortnite update bug fixes

Inability to edit floors and roofs at certain angles.

‘Lock Input Method as Mouse’ does not lock the input method.

Mouse cursor appearing on PC when playing with controller.

Party Assist Update

Whirlpools temporarily disabled.

Placing a map maker cancels movement.

Replays not saving on PlayStation 4.

XP gain from Foraged Items temporarily disabled.

“Land at Frenzy Farm/The Yacht and finish Top 25” not counting in Duos/Squads.

Slow Glider speed after redeploying in certain situations.

XP bar can be visually incorrect while in a match. Incorrect leveling-up.

Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug unable to be picked up while recharging if dropped by another player.

Supply Drops at The Authority not opening when searched.

Floating Rings not visible on platforms on lower settings.

Black rectangles appearing behind player when turning around in the Storm.

Gliding not working properly in The Authority.

