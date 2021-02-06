Fortnite Wanna See Me Emote Arrives In Fortnite Item Shop: How Much Does It Cost?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 has been a wild ride so far and it continues to roll on by introducing new items and numerous tie-in skins from across different universes. The gaming studio has surprised fans with a slew of cosmetics since Season 5 kicked off and it is showing no signs of slowing down. Along with various cosmetic items, the developers have also added a number of emotes over the weeks that were inspired by several personalities and figures.

Emotes have always been a prominent aspect of gameplay for a majority of Fortnite fans. An emote also enables players to express themselves while they are involved in multiplayer games with their friends and other gamers. Now, the company has introduced yet another emote for the fans called called 'Wanna See Me' and it is already live in the Fortnite Item Shop.

How much does 'Wanna See Me' emote cost?

Fortnite fans who are looking to get the new Wanna See Me emote can purchase it by heading over to the Fortnite Item Shop. The Wanna See Me emote will cost you 500 V Bucks.

The Wanna See Me dance emote is now available for all Fortnite players across all platforms, however, you need to make sure that you have the required V Bucks to complete your purchase.

Fortnite has finally entered Week 10 of Chapter 2, Season 5 which comes with a new batch of weekly challenges. The Week 5 challenges are now live on servers, which means you can start completing the quests for an opportunity to bag various rewards and level up your new Battle Pass.

However, before you start completing the challenges, you need to make sure that you have purchased the new season pass. You can get the Season 5 battle pass for just 950 V-bucks. Alternatively, Fortnite players also have an option to subscribe to Epic Games’ new Fortnite Crew monthly subscription service which costs $11.99 per month. With the new Fortnite Crew membership, you receive monthly 1000 V Bucks and a bunch of other items, along with the Battle Pass.

Image credits: Epic Games