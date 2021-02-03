New Exotics In Fortnite: How To Get The Slurp Bazooka And Burst Quad Launcher?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 has given battle royale fans plenty to digest with the introduction of a brand new map design, new skins, cosmetics and much more. As part of the season, Epic Games has also added a wide range of weapons, including numerous exotics. With a new Fortnite update 15.30, the gaming company has now introduced two more exotic weapons which are available for all players. These include the Slurp Bazooka and Burst Quad Launcher So, let us quickly show you how to get these new exotics in Fortnite.

Slurp Bazooka Fortnite

The Slurp Bazooka is one of the most useful weapons that players can have in their arsenal. The weapon works similar to the Bandage Bazooka and it can be used to heal yourself and even your team members. To get a Slurp Bazooka, also known as Chug Cannon in Fornite, you need to meet a new NPC named Remedy. There are two POIs on the map where you can find her. The first location is Pleasant Park at the Hilltop House while the second one is Craggy Cliffs inside a hut. Once you find Remedy, just interact with her to buy the item. You need to make sure that you have 600 Gold Bars to purchase this weapon.

Burst Quad Launcher Fortnite

The Burst Quad Launcher has been inspired by the Quad Launcher that was previously seen in the game. This weapon can fire rockets out of four tubes, and can be used to attack multiple enemies at once. To obtain this weapon, you will need to find another NPC named Fishstick. He can also be found at any of these two locations - outside of Coral Castle or at a restaurant in Craggy Cliffs. The Burst Quad Launcher will also cost you 600 Gold Bars, so make sure that you have saved enough before making your way to any of the two locations to find the NPC.

Fortnite is now available across various platforms which include the Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch and Android.

