Fortnite Update 3.03 Patch Notes: What Is The New Fortnite Update?

Epic Games has rolled out a new Fortnite update 3.03 that is focused on weeding out a bunch of bugs that have been affecting the game's performance across consoles and Windows PC platforms. Let's take a look at all the changes arriving with the new Fortnite patch notes.

What is the new Fortnite update?

The latest Fortnite 3.03 update is essentially a maintenance patch which means there won't be any new items, weapons or map changes. Here's a look at the official patch notes for the new Fortnite 3.03 update:

The queuing bug with the tournaments

The 'Disable Pre-edit Option' in BR/Creative applying to STW

The recent performance issues on PC (DX12 still impacted)

Stability issues on PlayStation 5

Along with the above changelog, Epic Games has also clarified that players will observe a fall in texture quality when using Performance Mode. It further added that the main intention was to maintain a higher FPS level in the game mode while also preventing invisible constructions.

These are the only changes that were listed for the latest patch, however, there are a bunch of other prominent issues that the developers have been working on, as per Fortnite Trello page. Here's a look at some of the major issues that are being investigated by Epic, and will likely receive a fix sometime soon.

General

Cannot create system-level parties between PS5 and PS4 when playing Fortnite.

PS5 Players crashing when using the Freezing Burst Emote with the Leviathan Axe.

Long loading screen after completing a session on PlayStation/Xbox.

Matchmaking doesn’t start if an unreadied player leaves early.

Creative Mode Top Issues:

Phone Booths do not respect island settings when players change skins (Investigating)

Billboards do not appear in the Welcome Hub and published islands.

Purple XP Coins disappearing when driven through (without granting XP).

Vehicles not moving properly in Creative.

Mobile

3D resolution reset itself even if the player saved the settings.

Cannot start or switch to Creative Mode

Players cannot change their custom controller settings while playing Nintendo Switch in Docked mode.

Image credits: Epic Games