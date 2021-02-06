Fortnite Update 3.03 Patch Notes: What Is The New Fortnite Update?

Quick links:
Epic Games has rolled out a new Fortnite update 3.03 that is focused on weeding out a bunch of bugs that have been affecting the game's performance across consoles and Windows PC platforms. Let's take a look at all the changes arriving with the new Fortnite patch notes.
The latest Fortnite 3.03 update is essentially a maintenance patch which means there won't be any new items, weapons or map changes. Here's a look at the official patch notes for the new Fortnite 3.03 update:
Along with the above changelog, Epic Games has also clarified that players will observe a fall in texture quality when using Performance Mode. It further added that the main intention was to maintain a higher FPS level in the game mode while also preventing invisible constructions.
These are the only changes that were listed for the latest patch, however, there are a bunch of other prominent issues that the developers have been working on, as per Fortnite Trello page. Here's a look at some of the major issues that are being investigated by Epic, and will likely receive a fix sometime soon.
Mobile
