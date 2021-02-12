Fortnite Wild Heart Event: Here's How To Serve Fishstick And His Date

Fortnite makers have recently been adding a lot of new content to their game. They recently added a new set of challenges for their Wild Hearts event. Thus the players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. To help, we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more

How to serve fishstick and his date?

The players have recently been trying to ask a number of questions related to the challenges introduced in the game. They have been asking stuff like how to serve Fishstick and his date and how to find the restaurant in Fortnite. This is because the makers have added a challenge that involves the players to get Fishstick and his date dinner at any restaurant. To help them, we have listed out a Fortnite guide that might just solve your doubts like how to serve Fishstick and his date and how to find the restaurant in Fortnite. Apart from that, we have also attached a Youtube video that was uploaded by popular gamer on Youtube that might also help you out.

The players will need to head towards Craggy Cliffs in order to find the restaurant to complete Fortnite's Wild Hearts event. The players need to serve Fishstick and his date at a restaurant in the game. The players can identify the restaurant in Craggy Cliff easily. They need to find the biggest building and it will be differentiated by other buildings with its arched roof and Fishstick's handsome mug on the front sign. The players ended to enter this building and complete the challenge. A dinner table will be set up as soon as you enter the restaurant. Interact with the dinner table and complete the challenge to get 20,000 XP. To help you guys, we have also mentioned all the challenges that were introduced with Fortnite's Wild Hearts event. Read more about Fortnite

Wild Hearts event challenges

Deliver the love potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town (1)

Collect chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row (3)

Choose a character to be Lovely’s valentine! (1)

Catch different kinds of fish to find a Valentine’s date for Fishstick (3)

Serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner at any restaurant (1)

Find a rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard (1)

Collect Grimbles’ love potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold (1)

