Free Fire Booyah Day Download Steps; Know All About The Two New Weapons

The Free Fire new update, Booyah Day will have various types of in-game competitions in which Caption Booyah will join the event to celebrate this day. This is a collaboration between the American-Indian musician and rapper KSHMR and Free Fire. Players can earn as many Booyahs as they can in this latest event to unlock and access special rewards. The top 100 players at the end of the event will get a reward from Captain Booyah himself.

Free Fire Booyah Day Download Steps and Update Details

Gareena Free Fire Booyah Day Download Steps

First, open Google Play Store on Android or the iOS App Store on your Apple device.

Next, search for 'Garena Free Fire' in the search bar.

Click on the result from the list which looks like the thumbnail in the image above.

There will be an update option, click on the update button and the game will get updated.

Image Source: Google Playstore screenshot

Free Fire Booyah Day Update Brings Two New Weapons - The Flamethrower & PARAFAL

Available in the Training Grounds: A new weapon Flamethrower is added which is a close-range secondary weapon that can easily burn everything. The extreme heat from this weapon allows the players to melt-down the gloo walls a lot faster than any other weapons in the game. It is the ideal weapon for close-range combat.

Damage: 15

Minimum Damage: 10

Range: 4

Rate of Fire: 0.06

The Flamethrower cannot be reloaded.

New Weapon - PARAFAL

Available in Classic & Clash Squad: The PARAFAL is a new AR that will be available after the patch. This new weapon will have a very high stopping power and extreme range. The players will be capable to defeat enemies from a far distance easily. However, the weapon will have a slow rate of fire which might give opponents opportunities to attack once the player misses a few shots.

Damage: 48

Magazine: 30

Rate of Fire: 0.245

Attachments: Muzzle, Stock, Magazine, Grip, and Scope.

Grenade

New Mechanism & Projectile Display Optimisations: The grenades have been underutilised for a while now due to the time it takes to detonate. The developers are now adding a new mechanism for players to cook the grenade so they can control the time of the explosion.

Optimised the grenade projectile display to match the actual throwing distance.

Players can now cook grenades and shorten the time it takes to detonate.

Promo Image Credits: ff.garena.com