Among Us 2 Gets Cancelled: Here's Why PuffBallsUnited Cancelled The Sequel

Hit social deduction game Among Us 2 was recently announced but the makers decided to back off their previous commitments. They have now cancelled the release of Among Us 2 and are focusing on improving their original version. The fans have not been happy about it but the makers could surely have something in mind to keep the players hooked to their game. Read more to know about Among Us 2 is cancelled.

Among Us 2 cancelled: Why?

A small story was release on Among Us 2 on Innersloth’s official website. The story is about “The Future of Among Us” and said that they have "lots to do” and just need to prioritise their energy and focus towards it. The makers also released an official statement in the same story that explained why Among Us 2 was cancelled. The statement was released by PuffBallsUnited who is also the co-founder of Innersloth. This news was also released on their official Twitter accounts and has managed to gain a lot of attention. Here is the statement released by PuffBallsUnited.

Us devs have had several long discussions about what we want to do with the game. When do we stop working on Among Us 1? What content goes into Among Us 2? The main reason we are shooting for a sequel is because the codebase of Among Us 1 is so outdated and not built to support adding so much new content. However, seeing how many people are enjoying Among Us 1 really makes us want to be able to support the game and take it to the next level. We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1. All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1. This is probably the more difficult choice because it means going deep into the core code of the game and reworking several parts of it. We have lots of things planned and we’re excited to bring new content to everyone as you continue to enjoy playing!

More about Among Us

Among Us is an online multiplayer space-themed game that has been trending amongst the gaming community recently. The game is available on Android, iOS and even Microsoft Windows. Due to the ban of PUBG, a number of Indian gaming streamers were looking for something new to play. Among Us has become their first priority as Youtube has been dominated by the number of gamers streaming this space-related mysterious game. Not only the Indian Youtubers, but this trend has also managed to go globally viral. Pewdiepie has also been streaming a lot while playing this game with his friends. Seeing PuffBallsUnited focusing on the first game is certainly explained after the amount of attention it received recently.

