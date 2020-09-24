PlayStation Network Goes Down For 4 Hours Due To PS4 Network Maintenance

PlayStation Network has suffered a network outage for 4 hours. Players have not been able to use the PlayStation network services at this time. Players could not download new games or purchase them. They were also not able to play online games with their friends. PlayStation network faces a widespread outage and its impact was experienced globally.

PS4 Network maintenance

The Playstation network was completely down and it is not just The PS4 network that suffered; PS4, PS3, PS Now, PS Vita, and the web all were down and Playstation services like PlayStation Video, Music, Direct, and Store were also facing an outage. Sony put out two statements on their website to shed light on this issue, “You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”

“You may have some difficulty signing in or creating an account on PlayStation Network. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”

WS-37432-9 PS4 Error Code

Players, when trying to log in to an online game or trying to purchase or download games, were faced with the WS-37432-9 PS4 Error Code. Playstation has provided information about this error code on its website, “PlayStation™Network might be undergoing maintenance or is temporarily busy. Please try again later. You can check the network status by accessing status.playstation.com.”

Playstation Network not working

Playstation was quick on its feet to fix issues. PSN services were restored for PS3, PS Now, PS Vita, and web users first, but the PS4 network was still facing issues. Players with the PS4 could not play online games or access services by PSN. They were facing issues with logging in and accessing PlayStation Store too.

After being down for around 4 hours, Playstation Network was back on with all its services available for all its devices and the players rejoiced. There were issues with downloading games on the network which has been addressed by Sony on its PlayStation network status website.

Sony said, “You may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads because we're working with ISPs to manage download traffic. We believe it's important to do our part to address internet stability concerns as an unprecedented number of people are staying home and practicing social distancing. We appreciate the support and understanding from our community.”

Promo image source: Ask Playstation twitter handle