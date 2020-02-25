Free Fire New Update Comes Out Today And May Feature A Full Version Of Kalahari Map

Free Fire is one of the most popular Battle Royale mobile games which comes from Garena. The game is available for both iOS and Android-powered smartphones. Since Free Fire was first released on December 4, 2017, it has managed to garner a huge user base with well over 450 million registered users, thanks to its exciting gameplay and features. The game also largely focuses on accessibility and ease-of-play, turning it into a global favourite in no time. And with the growing popularity and increasing user base, the makers continually work to bring periodic updates to fix the bugs and enhance the gaming experience by bringing in new and exciting features.

Also Read | MRI Scans Reveal That Smartphone Addiction Is As Dangerous As Drug Addiction

Free Fire new update

Free Fire is undergoing maintenance at the moment, meaning that both new and existing users will not be able to log into the app right now. The makers have notified that the gaming servers will be down for maintenance on February 25 from 12:00 to 19:00 (GMT + 8) and that players will not be able to play the game during this period. However, once the update is complete, the game will be back up to log in.

Also Read | How To Download Free Fire On Jio Phone & What Are The Effective Ways To Reduce The Lags?

Free Fire new map Kalahari - Full version

Free Fire is currently working to bring certain new features to the game; however, one of the most exciting ones for most users have to be an all-new Kalahari map, after a test version of the map was released last year. The Kalahari is an arid map which was inspired by the real Kalahari Desert that covers most of Botswana in Africa. It is believed that the updated version of the app may feature a full version of the Kalahari map.

Also Read | How To Download Free Fire Advanced Server? Who Can Participate & Steps For Signing Up

The makers have advertised that the full-version of Kalahari map will be soon made available to users, but there is no confirmation if it will be included in this update. However, it is quite likely that the latest update comes with the full Kalahari map. A test version of the feature was released in December 2019, but it was removed later in January. The test version was introduced only to gain feedback from users to improve on the feature, therefore it was removed after a while.

Also Read | What Happened To Vine App? Why Did Vine Die And What Was The Cause Of Its Failure?

Image credits: Instagram | Free Fire